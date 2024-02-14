TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is spreading the love on Valentine's Day by inaugurating its Ottawa-Calgary route, connecting Eastern and Western Canada with the airline's unique style, care and charm.

The new daily roundtrip service is designed to facilitate seamless transfers for passengers travelling to Eastern Canada and the United States through Ottawa International Airport (YOW). The flight schedule and respective start dates are as follows:

Porter begins flights on new Ottawa-Calgary route (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

Route Departure Arrival Flights Begin Ottawa - Calgary Calgary - Ottawa 6:20 p.m. 8:50 a.m. 8:49 p.m. 2:40 p.m. February 14, 2024 February 15, 2024

All times are local

The Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, operating on this route, ensures a comfortable journey with its 132-seat, two-by-two configuration. Passengers can enjoy Porter's famous hospitality, featuring free, fast WiFi, premium snacks, and complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware for everyone onboard.

Extra legroom seats, pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares, or can be purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

Porter operates 16 nonstop routes from Ottawa. Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com .

Quotes

"Passengers love the Porter experience and we remain committed to delivering service and amenities that are unmatched in the industry for economy travellers. This new route brings additional travel options to Calgary and reinforces our position in Canada's capital with Porter's extensive YOW network."

- Kevin Jackson, president, Porter Airlines

"The commitment Porter shows toward creating memorable experiences for its guests closely aligns with our own, and we are pleased by the positive impact our partnership has had on the success of Porter's first year of operations at YYC. Our airport is well positioned to continue supporting our airline partners' operations to meet the strong demand we are seeing for efficient and reliable air travel and increased connectivity."

- Chris Miles, Chief Operating Officer, The Calgary Airport Authority

"We're thrilled with Porter's decision to introduce a second destination in Alberta from YOW, offering our passengers even greater flexibility for travel out west. This expansion underscores Porter's ongoing commitment to enhancing connectivity from Ottawa with their innovative new jet fleet and service. It's a positive development for both our travellers and the region's overall connectivity."

- Joel Tkach, vice president, business development and marketing, Ottawa International Airport Authority

