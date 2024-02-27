Only carrier with non-stop Ottawa-St. John's service

Deer Lake joins the Porter network

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is bringing more of its elevated economy experience to Newfoundland travellers this summer. This includes launching the only non-stop Ottawa-St. John's flight on the market, and the introduction of Deer Lake as a new destination, with service to Halifax.

Porter Airlines is bringing more of its elevated economy experience to Newfoundland travellers this summer. (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

Daily roundtrip Ottawa and St. John's flights start June 6. It's the first time in five years that any Canadian carrier has served the route. A Porter hub, Ottawa offers passengers connecting flights from St. John's to over a dozen destinations in Canada and the U.S. This includes Western Canada cities like Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg, plus Orlando, Boston and New York.

This route will be served by the Embraer E195-E2, the quietest single-aisle aircraft on the market. It features 132 seats configured two-by-two (which means no middle seats!), and fast, free WiFi for all passengers.

Deer Lake is the newest pin on the Porter map, with daily roundtrip service connecting the Newfoundland summer destination with Halifax as of June 4.

Halifax-Deer Lake will be served by the 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400, which combines speed, noise reduction, and high fuel efficiency for quicker trips across Porter's Eastern Canada and Northeastern U.S. regional network.

Flight schedules are as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Flights begin Ottawa - St. John's St. John's - Ottawa 2:10 p.m. 6:00 a.m. 6:25 p.m. 7:45 a.m. June 6, 2024 Halifax - Deer Lake Deer Lake - Halifax 12:45 p.m. 3:25 p.m. 2:43 p.m. 4:30 p.m. June 4, 2024

All times are local

All Porter flights offer no middle seats, free premium snacks, and complimentary beer and wine for all passengers. PorterReserve passengers enjoy extra legroom and priority boarding on all flights, and fresh, healthy meals on longer jet flights - all available a la carte to PorterClassic passengers.

Quotes

"Newfoundland is already an important piece of Porter's network, with existing service connecting St John's with Toronto-Pearson and Halifax. These new routes mean that passengers have more options to enjoy many of Canada's signature spots, while enjoying the journey as well as the destination."

- Kevin Jackson, president, Porter Airlines

"We are thrilled that Porter is addressing a key gap in our market by adding a non-stop route from YYT to Ottawa. Connecting our provincial and national capitals provides a welcome option for passengers. We thank Porter for their continued investment and partnership."

- Dennis Hogan, Chief Executive Officer of the St. John's International Airport Authority

"Porter Airlines is an award-winning airline that has been growing its network domestically and internationally. The daily service into Halifax Stanfield provides access to our region for business, tourism, family and friends, while at the same time connecting our communities beyond the region."

- Tammy Priddle, President and Chief Executive Officer, Deer Lake Regional Airport

"Like Halifax, Fredericton, Moncton, and Charlottetown, Porter Airlines' new YOW-St. John's service demonstrates the carrier's success in linking Atlantic Canada to the National Capital Region. YOW also serves as an excellent facility for through traffic destined for points beyond, including Western Canada and the USA. Operating this formerly underserved route represents another accomplishment for Porter, further enhancing its presence at YOW."

- Mark Larroche, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ottawa International Airport Authority

"We welcome Porter Airlines' new non-stop route to Deer Lake, the gateway to Western Newfoundland. Today's announcement brings our air service capacity to this destination back to pre-pandemic levels and underscores Porter's commitment to enhancing connectivity within the Atlantic region and beyond."

- Marie Manning, Vice President, Business Development and Chief Commercial Officer, Halifax International Airport Authority

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

