The entertainment capital of the world will receive Porter's one-of-a-kind economy experience

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is bringing a new style of elevated air service to the desert by launching daily flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Las Vegas Harry Reid International Airport (LAS). The route begins on March 5, 2024, with the new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

The world-class entertainment starts when passengers step on board, since Porter is the only airline on this route providing free, fast WiFi for everyone. Travellers can stream their favourite content or access Porter's inflight entertainment portal on their personal devices.

Porter announces fabulous flights between Las Vegas and Toronto-Pearson (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

A selection of premium snacks, and free beer and wine served in glassware are included for all passengers on this route. Priority check-in, extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

Introductory roundtrip fares start at $346. The initial flight schedule is as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) to Las Vegas (LAS) 1:00 p.m. 3:04 p.m. Las Vegas (LAS) to Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) 4:00 p.m. 11:16 p.m.



All times are local

Las Vegas has earned the title 'entertainment capital of the world' by offering something for every type of traveller, including magnificent hotels and casinos, world-class shows and events, a diverse food scene and more.

The new route will be operated by the Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, featuring a 132-seat, all-economy, two-by-two configuration. There are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

Detailed flight schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages are available on www.flyporter.com .

Quotes

"It takes something exceptional to stand out in Vegas, and we intend to do just that by bringing our elevated economy experience to this popular destination. From the runway to the Strip, passengers start their special getaway the moment they board our aircraft."

- Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines

"Las Vegas will officially mark Porter's 17th route from Toronto Pearson since starting operations at YYZ in 2023. We're pleased to see their continued commitment to expanding the destinations offered from Pearson. This new service provides passengers with another excellent choice when booking a trip to Las Vegas."

- Janik Reigate, Director, Strategic Customer Relationships, Greater Toronto Airports Authority

"Harry Reid International Airport is excited to further its international offerings by welcoming Porter Airlines and its daily, non-stop service from Toronto-Pearson. We know there is always high demand from Canada and we look forward to serving Porter's customers."

- Rosemary Vassiliadis, Clark County Director of Aviation

"Canada remains one of our top sources of international visitation, with nearly one million Canadians travelling to Las Vegas in 2022. The ability to access affordable and convenient flights, like Porter Airlines' new route from Toronto, is key to ensuring more travellers can experience everything Las Vegas has to offer."

- H. Fletch Brunelle, vice president of marketing for the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

For further information: Media contact: Porter Airlines, [email protected]