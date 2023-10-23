TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Porter is celebrating 17 years of service! It's been a transformative year for the airline with the launch of its new state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 jets, introducing flights at Pearson International Airport and greatly expanding our flights in Ottawa. This expands its network coast-to-coast in Canada and into additional key U.S. markets.

In the past 12 months, the airline has:

Porter is celebrating 17 years of service! (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

Hired more than 1,000 new team members

Taken delivery of 22 new E195-E2s

Total fleet size of 51 aircraft including 29 Dash 8 aircraft

Announced 26 new routes and 14 new destinations

The airline now flies as far west as Victoria and as far east as St. John's in Canada. It is also making further headway into the U.S. with five destinations in Florida, as well as Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas, starting this fall and winter.

"Passengers love flying Porter and they have been asking us for years to fly to more destinations. Now, we're operating from Billy Bishop and Pearson airports in Toronto, and expanding across North America, so that passengers have more options to fly with Porter," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. "Our team members have tremendous passion and they genuinely care about our passengers. They are instrumental in delivering an elevated level of service that no other airline on the continent can match for economy passengers."

Porter is disrupting economy air travel and redefining what's possible in the mind of consumers.

Porter's existing signature in-flight service, featuring complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, along with a selection of premium snacks for all passengers, are some recognizable elements of every flight. Both the Dash 8 and E195-E2 aircraft feature a two-by-two configuration, which means there are no middle seats on any Porter flight. Porter is the only airline in Canada to offer free, fast Wi-Fi for all passengers on E195-E2 flights and fresh meals are available to everyone on longer routes.

More information on the airline's growth plans can be found on its website .

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

