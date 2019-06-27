Porter Airlines touches down in Muskoka with inaugural summer service

"Porter has received strong interest in its seasonal Muskoka flights since we announced service in the spring," said Robert Deluce, executive chairman of Porter Airlines. "Travellers value convenience and we are dedicated to making Muskoka more accessible, whether you're taking the short flight from Toronto or connecting from one of our other destinations."

With the introduction of Porter's seasonal Muskoka flights, people looking to relax in a tranquil wilderness setting, can do so with a flight time of approximately 20 minutes. Operating twice weekly on Thursdays and Mondays, service continues until September 3.

"This new summer service between Toronto and Muskoka gives visitors easy access to some of the most incredible natural and cultural treasures Ontario has to offer," said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport. "This is the kind of initiative that really helps grow Ontario's economy and our tourism sector."

Situated among pristine waters, and surrounded by scenic shorelines and vast forests, Muskoka is one of Ontario's most sought-after vacation spots. In addition to stunning vistas, visitors can enjoy the region's heritage communities and vibrant towns, offering excellent shopping, one-of-a-kind entertainment, events and an abundance of recreational activities. Muskoka's charm and beauty offers a unique experience for families, groups, and couples looking to create long-lasting memories.

"The District and the Muskoka Airport Board are very excited for the arrival of scheduled service from Porter – making it easier for visitors and our residents to get to and from Muskoka and beyond this summer," remarked District of Muskoka Chair John Klinck. "We look forward to working with our partners at Porter and RTO 12 to make this new service an experience as unforgettable as Muskoka is."

Explorers' Edge, the regional tourism organization, also launched its seasonal shuttle bus service, providing Porter passengers transportation from Muskoka Airport to accommodations across the region. The organization is also offering a traveller incentive of $100 in spending vouchers for those booking a flight and accommodation.

"Explorers' Edge is excited to have partnered with Porter Airlines to introduce seasonal service to the Muskoka Airport," said James Murphy, executive director of the regional tourism organization. "Muskoka and Algonquin Park are among the nation's most popular vacation destinations, and this service will allow domestic and international tourists to have much easier access to a spectacular holiday here. We are very pleased to welcome the world via Porter's extensive network."

Flights are currently available for booking on Porter's website and through travel agents. For complete schedule and booking details, visit www.flyporter.com .

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines has revolutionized short-haul flying with a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Stephenville, N.L., Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Orlando-Melbourne, Fla.

Vacation packages are available from Porter Escapes at www.porterescapes.com, or call (855) 372-1100 for more information. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Explorers' Edge

RTO12 is one of thirteen regional tourism organizations funded by the Ontario Ministry of

Tourism, Culture and Sport. Mandated to build the regional tourism industry in Algonquin Park,

South Algonquin, Almaguin Highlands, Loring-Restoule, Muskoka and Parry Sound, Ontario, the agency was established in 2011 and is overseen by a volunteer Board of Directors composed of

tourism business owners. RTO12 is also known by its consumer-facing branded identity, Explorers' Edge. RTO12 recently commenced its 5-Year Regional Tourism Strategy, which includes increasing visitation from and spend by international travellers. For more information, visit rto12.ca or explorersedge.ca (domestic audiences), or www.thegreatcanadianwilderness.com (international audiences).

About the District Municipality of Muskoka and the Muskoka Airport

The District Municipality of Muskoka operates the Muskoka Airport (CYQA), which is a

Transport Canada Certified facility, providing a vital link to the air transportation industry in the

Muskoka area. A Canada Customs Airport of Entry, the airport operates 24 hours a day, seven

days per week, 365 days per year. The main runway is 6,000 ft. long, 150 ft. wide and was fully

reconstructed in 2015. It is rated for use by all business class jets and most narrow-bodied

commercial airliners.

