A rotating selection of products will be available, featuring Beau's Lug Tread. Beau's 473 ml tall cans will be offered as part of Porter's onboard service, which includes complimentary snacks, plus beer and wine served in real glassware for all passengers. The brewery's flagship beer, Lug Tread, is a tasty hybrid-style lagered ale, brewed with malts and hops, and local spring water.

"Beau's has built a reputation for high quality products," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "We are always looking to partner with brands that align with our values and we see those similarities with Beau's in their commitment to innovation and quality. We're looking forward to our passengers experiencing Beau's refreshing products as part of their onboard experience with Porter."

"I'm excited to have found a partner in Porter Airlines that aligns so well with our brewery's existing values and future ambitions," said co-founder and CEO Steve Beauchesne. "A great airline with amazing beer makes for very happy travellers!"

Beau's Brewing Co. began in 2006 as a family-and-friends-run craft brewery located in Vankleek Hill, Ontario. Since then, they have won over 100 awards for brewing, package design and business practices, including Favourite Local Brewery (Faces of Ottawa Awards, 2019), Best Brewery in Ontario (Golden Taps, 2018), and 4th-Best New Brewery in the World (RateBeer Best, 2017). Beau's is Canada's first Certified Benefit Corporation brewery, recognized for high standards of environmental and social stewardship, and their beer is brewed using 100 percent green electricity.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Stephenville, N.L.

Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Details of growth plans to provide North America-wide service are available at flyporter.com.

