Porter Airlines takes Balzac's coffee and Sloane tea to new heights

Porter, Balzac's and Sloane are the perfect blend of partners. Each has its roots in Ontario and successfully built loyal followings by providing premium products and customer-first experiences. Balzac's and Sloane are iconic beverage brands with esteemed reputations for their commitment to quality. Coffee and tea are staples of the Porter experience, with approximately 1.2 million cups served onboard every year. Hot beverages will be provided in a custom Balzac's cup featuring Mr. Porter, the airline's cheeky graphic raccoon brand mascot.

"Balzac's and Sloane are well-loved independent brands producing superior products that pair perfectly with Porter's distinct guest experience," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Porter Airlines. "Both companies consider the smallest details, ensuring that our passengers always have the highest-quality hot beverages to choose from."

Balzac's Coffee Roasters roasts the finest selection of Arabica beans in small batches at their state-of-the-art roasting facility in Ancaster, Ontario, and serves some of Canada's best coffee. Onboard, passengers will enjoy a full-bodied dark roast blend named A Dark Affair, boasting a rich and vibrant taste with notes of dark chocolate and roasted almond.

"It is an honour to be named the official coffee supplier of Porter Airlines," said Diana Olsen, president and founder, Balzac's Coffee Roasters. "Since the beginning, Balzac's has been dedicated to connecting people through great coffee across Ontario. Our team looks forward to this new journey connecting travellers near and far while contributing to Porter's stellar reputation for offering one of the best flight experiences in the world."

Sloane Fine Tea Merchants focuses on enhancing the nuances of each of their teas, which are 100 percent blended and packaged in Canada. Passengers may choose from a range of caffeinated and caffeine-free artisan teas onboard. Available flavours are Classic Black, Earl Grey, Classic Green, Calming Chamomile and Mint Medley.



"We are thrilled to be a part of the onboard guest experience for Porter Airlines," said Hoda Paripoush, founder & creative director, Sloane Fine Tea Merchants. "What started out as a personal journey has transformed into a calling. Our family of tea farmers is our strength and we consider Sloane Tea a platform where we give voice to the story of each tea."

About Sloane Fine Tea Merchants

Sloane Fine Tea Merchants is a leader in sourcing the finest teas and creating blends by fusing knowledge of flavour and scent. Dedicated to the pinnacle of quality and service, Sloane's artisan teas are meticulously hand-blended in small batches to focus on freshness and purity. Sloane's Founder, Hoda Paripoush, is among an elite group of the first certified tea sommeliers in North America and is the first to have received accreditation from both Canadian and US tea associations.

About Balzac's Coffee Roasters

With a 25+ year history, Balzac's has seen continued success serving exceptional coffee and providing unique artisanal experiences to its 14 café communities across Ontario. Inspired by Honoré de Balzac's famous quote, "the Café is the People's Parliament," the 100 percent Canadian coffee company is dedicated to providing diligently-sourced, sustainable and local products, paired with a unique and inviting artisanal café experience.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines has revolutionized short-haul flying with a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Stephenville, N.L., Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

