"We look forward to bringing our passengers back to Muskoka after two seasons away due to the pandemic," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. "The picturesque Muskoka region is less than a 30-minute flight from downtown Toronto, making it more accessible for Torontonians, as well as other Porter travellers in Canada and the U.S."

Travellers can relax in scenic cottage country, explore historic towns, or enjoy a variety of amenities including golf courses, provincial parks, marinas, and cultural attractions across the region. Tickets are now available at www.flyporter.com .

"We are extremely pleased to welcome Porter Airlines back to the Muskoka Airport this summer," said James Murphy, executive director of RTO12, the regional tourism organization that led the push to introduce commercial service to the area, and which continues to act as a promotional partner. "As in our successful first season, we will run the Explorers' Edge shuttle service to disperse visitors across the greater region, with details to be announced shortly."

Schedule details are as follows:

Day of Week Toronto Departure Time Muskoka Departure Time Monday* and Friday 2:25 p.m. 3:45 p.m.

*Tuesday departure on long weekends.



Roundtrip fares as low as $164 are available for passengers who book by March 8, 2022. subject to availability. Bookings made before March 31, 2022, are also eligible to change or cancel without fees.

Passengers must ensure they comply with current government rules prior to any travel. More details on travel requirements can be found on our website .

