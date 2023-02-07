Route includes debut of enhanced in-flight catering menu

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is celebrating its first flights with the new Embraer E195-E2 between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR). For the first time in its 16-year history, Porter is bringing its distinguished approach to service to Western Canada, while also debuting a remarkable new concept for economy air travel.

Hospitality and generous service are staples of Porter's distinct offering. This signature service features complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, along with a selection of premium snacks on every flight. The introduction of longer routes to Porter's network, starting with Toronto Pearson-Vancouver, now also include enhancements of these perks. Fresh, healthy meals, pre-mixed cocktails and additional snack options are included on the menu. These additional features are available as an all-inclusive fare with PorterReserve or may be purchased a la carte with PorterClassic fares. PorterReserve also includes dedicated airport check-in, early boarding, enhanced legroom, two checked bags and the ability to change flights without a fee.

Sustainability is at the heart of the new menu design, with a priority on reducing and eventually eliminating single-use plastics onboard, providing biodegradable cups and cutlery, and eco-friendly packaging. Catering partners also feature high-quality Canadian brands.

"Today's flights between Toronto Pearson and Vancouver are the first opportunity for passengers to experience what Porter is offering for the economy traveller," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. "It's a level of service that is unheard of for North American airlines. It will appeal to business and leisure travellers who appreciate an elevated level of service at a reasonable price."

The E195-E2 is another important part of the overall product, with its 132-seat, all-economy, two-by-two configuration. This ensures that every passenger enjoys more personal space, thanks to Porter being the only airline with no middle seats on every flight. Up to 100 E195-E2s are on order, including 50 firm deliveries scheduled to arrive over the next two years.

The introduction of the E195-E2 also brings all passengers free, fast WiFi, with full access to web surfing or streaming favourite entertainment platforms.

"We are proud to welcome Porter Airlines to the YVR airport community as part of its service to Western Canada," said Mike McNaney, vice president and chief external affairs officer, Vancouver Airport Authority. "Both Vancouver and Toronto are home to Canada's largest airports and major regional hubs. This service further strengthens our connectivity while providing our travellers with greater flexibility and choice."

Service on the Toronto Pearson-Vancouver route begins with one daily, non-stop return flight, increasing to three daily roundtrip flights by March 22.

Additional flights at Pearson begin this month connecting with Edmonton (Feb. 14), Calgary (Feb. 22) and Halifax (Feb. 23). More destinations will be announced throughout the year. The E195-E2 can reach every key market in North America, including the west coast, to Mexico and the Caribbean.

Flights and Porter Escapes vacation packages are now available for booking at www.flyporter.com and with travel agents.

