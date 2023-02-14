TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is launching its first flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Edmonton International Airport (YEG). Edmonton is the first destination in Alberta to be added to the airline's network.

Flights are operated with Porter's new Embraer E195-E2 jets. A 132-seat, two-by-two configuration gives every passenger more space thanks to no middle seat.

Porter's generous passenger experience, which includes complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, free premium snacks, and free WiFi, will be available to all travellers. Flights between Toronto and Edmonton also have fresh, healthy meals, and cocktails available, either as part of the all-inclusive PorterReserve fare, or for purchase à la carte with PorterClassic.

"The Toronto-Edmonton route is an opportunity for us to introduce Porter's elevated economy travel experience to the Edmonton community," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "What Porter offers sets us apart from other airlines in North America by treating economy passengers with a level of respect and service that they won't find anywhere else. "

"We are proud to welcome our newest airline partner, Porter Airlines, to the Edmonton region! Their growing network of destinations and their approach to innovating the in-flight experience for passengers is a reflection of their ongoing commitment to the travel industry. Porter's unique and tailored service offerings will provide travellers with a comfortable and modern journey, and we're proud to be part of their launch into the region and look forward to a strong partnership," says Myron Keehn, President & CEO, Edmonton International Airport (YEG).

Service on the Toronto Pearson-Edmonton route begins with one daily, non-stop return flight, increasing to three daily flights by May 1.

Edmonton is the latest addition to Porter's E195-E2 network, with Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver having started earlier this month. Service to Calgary and Halifax also begin later this month. More information, including flight schedules, can be found at www.flyporter.com

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

