Porter Airlines refreshes aircraft fleet, featuring world's lightest aircraft seat

The seats use a combination of composite and titanium materials, making them approximately 50% lighter than the previous seats and reducing aircraft weight by approximately 1,000 lbs. This reduces approximate annual fuel consumption by 500,000 litres and corresponding CO2 emissions by 1,200 metric tons.

Other aircraft upgrades include new carpeting, lavatory enhancements, new sideboards and updated LED lighting on all aircraft. The majority of the fleet will also have received fresh exterior paint by October.

"The TiSeat E2 combines comfort and performance with an enhanced cabin environment," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Passengers have come to expect a refined travel experience when they fly with us and our refreshed, clean, modern cabin will enhance their journey when we return to the skies on Sept. 8."

Porter uses a 78-seat configuration with a standard 30" seat pitch on its Dash 8-400s. The slim design of the new seats enhances overall legroom.

"Expliseat is delighted to expand its leading-edge technology solution into North America with Canada's top-rated regional airline by Skytrax. These are very exciting times for us!," said Benjamin Saada, CEO Expliseat.

More information on Porter's return to service and schedule details are available at www.flyporter.com.

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines provides a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Stephenville, N.L.

Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Details of growth plans to provide North America-wide service are available at flyporter.com.

SOURCE Porter Airlines

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]

Related Links

www.flyporter.com

