Firm orders increase to 75 E195-E2s – with 25 purchase rights

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines has exercised purchase rights to place a firm order for 25 Embraer E195-E2 passenger jets, adding to its 50 existing firm orders. The new aircraft will be used to extend Porter's award-winning service to destinations throughout North America. The deal, valued at US$2.1billion at list price, brings the airline's orders with Embraer to 75 firm, with 25 purchase rights remaining. Deliveries from this additional order are set to commence in 2025.

Firm orders increase to 75 E195-E2s – with 25 purchase rights. (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

Porter, the North American launch customer for Embraer's E195-E2, has already taken delivery of 24 E195-E2s, and recently announced new destinations including Las Vegas, Miami, San Francisco, and Los Angeles; with destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean also planned. The aircraft are currently deployed from Eastern Canada across the country, with a focus on Toronto Pearson International Airport and Ottawa. Halifax and Montreal are also seeing new services with the E195-E2. Porter has chosen to configure the 146-seat aircraft in a comfortable 132-seat all-economy configuration, with a variety of seat pitches on offer for their guests: 36, 34, and 30 inches.

Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines said, "At Porter, we entered a new era when we began operating the E195-E2 earlier this year. The jet is exceeding our expectations, especially in terms of fuel use, and delivering an incredible level of customer satisfaction to our passengers with a quiet, comfortable ride. These additional 25 orders enable us to continue extending our reach throughout North America, with more exciting new destinations."

Arjan Meijer, president and CEO, Embraer Commercial Aviation, said, "Porter Airlines is an exciting disrupter delivering an elevated passenger experience that's shaking up the North American market. Choosing the E2 to deliver an upgraded service is a huge endorsement of the jet's comfort and capabilities, and a further endorsement of the E2 - the world's quietest and most fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft."

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]