Porter Airlines launching four non-stop routes from Ottawa

Doubles number of destinations served directly from nation's capital

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is launching four new Canadian and U.S. routes from Ottawa International Airport. Starting March 27, 2023 passengers will be able to fly on daily non-stop flights between Ottawa and Boston, New York-Newark, Quebec City and Thunder Bay, featuring Porter's elevated economy experience.

Porter will be the only airline providing year-round daily direct flights to Boston, Quebec City and Thunder Bay from Ottawa. People from Canada's Capital Region will benefit from the convenient travel links these routes provide.

"Ottawa was our first destination when we launched in 2006, and it has always been a critical location for Porter throughout our history," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. "The network expansion in Ottawa shows our commitment to the Ottawa-Gatineau region and its people. We expect our presence in Ottawa will continue growing."

"We are thrilled to be a part of Porter's exciting growth plans and welcome these additions to YOW's offering. I am confident that the Ottawa-Gatineau community will continue to embrace Porter's elevated service and comfort as more and more people return to the skies," Mark Laroche, president and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

The new daily non-stop routes will be served by 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft. Passengers will experience Porter's genuine hospitality and elevated onboard service, including premium snacks, and free beer and wine in glassware for all passengers, when flights start next spring.

Routes from Ottawa (YOW) Frequency Introductory roundtrip fares

(including taxes and fees) start at: Boston (BOS) 1 daily $330 New York-Newark (EWR) 2 daily $352 Quebec City (YQB) 1 daily $322 Thunder Bay (YQT) 2 daily $366

Introduction of these four new routes doubles the number of Porter's regional destinations served from Ottawa. Porter currently flies to Fredericton, Halifax, Moncton and Toronto City. Detailed schedules can be found on www.flyporter.com .

Porter also recently announced a new maintenance base scheduled to open at Ottawa International Airport in late 2023, and a Toronto Pearson-Ottawa route to be served with its state-of-the-art Embraer E195-E2 aircraft beginning in February 2023.

