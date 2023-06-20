TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is adding Winnipeg to its growing network, with flights between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Winnipeg Richardson International Airport (YWG). Service between the provincial capitals begins on September 7, with two daily roundtrip flights.

The new Winnipeg-Toronto Pearson route will operate with state-of-the-art, 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The service also connects to Porter's Eastern Canada network out of Toronto-Pearson, including Ottawa, Montreal and Halifax.

Introductory roundtrip fares start at $177, with the initial flight schedule as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) to

Winnipeg (YWG) 10:05 a.m. 11:41 a.m. 3:50 p.m. 5:26 p.m. Winnipeg (YWG) to Toronto-

Pearson (YYZ) 12:30 p.m. 3:55 p.m. 6:20 p.m. 9:45 p.m.

All times are local

"Winnipegers will soon have access to Porter's elevated economy experience, an option that doesn't exist in Winnipeg today," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Porter has been recognized as having the best cabin service in North America, and we provide that award-winning service to every passenger at highly competitive fares."

Porter's onboard experience provides every passenger with complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, a selection of premium snacks, free, fast streaming WiFi, and no middle seats. The all-inclusive PorterReserve fare includes fresh, healthy meals, and features such as the ability to change flights without a fee, dedicated check-in, extra legroom, and two checked bags. For travellers who want to choose specific features to fit their needs, the PorterClassic fare offers these perks à la carte.

"We're very excited to welcome Porter Airlines to Winnipeg Richardson International Airport," said Nick Hays, President and CEO of Winnipeg Airports Authority. "Porter is renowned for delivering a unique, high-quality experience, and their expansion west gives travellers from our region another great option as well as more choices. We're thrilled to help Porter grow and look forward to working together to expand their network from YWG."

The Embraer E195-E2 aircraft has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip among its class, and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today.

Flights are now available for booking on Porter's website or through travel agencies. Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com .

