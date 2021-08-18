TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is introducing a COVID-19 Vaccination Policy for its team members to support a safe and healthy workplace for employees and passengers.

Aligning with Porter's restart of service on September 8, 2021, team members must be fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test administered within 72 hours of the start of their shift.

The Canadian federal government recently announced its intention to mandate vaccination for federally-regulated employers and workers. Porter is the first Canadian airline committed to introducing these important safety measures. Once specific requirements from the government are known, the policy may evolve.

"We have a responsibility to ensure a safe workplace. With vaccines readily available for everyone in Canada and the U.S., and their proven effectiveness, requiring vaccination or regular testing is a critical measure to protect the health of our team members," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. "We are providing a testing option to ensure that personal circumstances are accommodated."

The airline industry has been critically impacted by the pandemic. Travel restrictions have only recently been modified after more than a year, based largely on vaccination rates. The effectiveness of vaccines is shown to be consistently at 95% or greater in reducing severe illness and death. They are also highly effective in protecting against infection.

"This policy is another layer of reassurance for our passengers. In addition to our Healthy Flights program, now every team member passengers come in contact with will either be fully vaccinated or recently tested. Working and flying with Porter will be a safer experience for everyone," added Deluce.

Porter also supports the government's plan to require full vaccination for all air travellers. The airline is resuming service to select Canadian destinations on September 8. For more information, visit www.flyporter.com .

