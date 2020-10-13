TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is extending its temporary service suspension to Dec. 15, based on continuing travel restrictions associated with COVID-19.

"The flare up of COVID-19 cases in certain markets during the last month dampened any expectation of changes to government restrictions that will enable us to begin flying again in November," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. "The federal government is indicating that they need more confidence about what course the pandemic will take before restrictions are reconsidered. We hope that lifting of travel restrictions will soon be possible given evolving technology, such as rapid testing, and health and safety investments that the travel industry is making."

Porter is waiving change and cancellation fees on all fares booked through Dec. 15, including Porter Escapes vacation packages.

Porter temporarily suspended operations as of March 21, due to COVID-19.

