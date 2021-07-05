"This is the moment our team members, passengers and the communities we serve have been waiting for," said Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines. "The pandemic has progressed to the point that we can now begin restoring service across our network, focused around our main base at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Being grounded for more than a year has been incredibly difficult for everyone involved. In true Porter fashion, our team members have displayed remarkable levels of commitment, engagement and optimism over this uncertain period of time, despite the vast majority being unable to work. While deciding to suspend our service was the most difficult business decision we've made, announcing a restart of flights is the first step in a recovery process that includes recalling hundreds of team members and welcoming back passengers. We are looking forward to once again delivering Porter's unique style of service."

Approximately 500 team members will be recalled to active status as the first phase of flights are introduced. More staff will be added in subsequent months as flights and destinations return to the schedule.

The initial flight schedule is as follows:

Canadian Routes* Peak daily roundtrips Service start date Ottawa - Toronto 6 flights Sept. 8 Montreal - Toronto 6 flights Sept. 8 Thunder Bay - Toronto 3 flights Sept. 8 Ottawa - Halifax 2 flights Sept. 13 Montreal - Halifax 1 flight Sept. 13 Quebec City - Toronto 1 flight Sept. 13 Halifax - St. John's 1 flight Sept. 17 Moncton - Ottawa 1 flight Sept. 17





U.S. Routes*



New York (Newark) - Toronto 6 fights Sept. 17 Boston - Toronto 3 flights Sept. 17 Chicago (Midway) - Toronto 2 flights Sept. 17 Washington (Dulles) - Toronto 1 flight Sept. 17

* All Toronto routes operate at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. Schedules vary by day of week.

Flights to other year-round destinations normally operated by Porter are currently available for booking and set to resume as of Oct. 6. Service is returning based on anticipated passenger demand, with frequency and markets increasing over time.

To provide flexibility and give travellers peace of mind when purchasing for future travel, Porter is making all fares purchased by July 20, for travel through December 15, 2021, fully refundable, with no fees. This also applies to Porter Escapes vacation packages.

In preparation for its resumption of service, Porter is introducing a comprehensive program to protect the health of its passengers and team members. Healthy Flights strengthens existing standards focusing on high levels of sanitization.

"Our safety team developed Healthy Flights as more than a checklist of rules and procedures," said Deluce. "They carefully considered how to provide a safe experience for our passengers and team members, while being true to our distinct brand and approach to service."

Detailed information about Healthy Flights is available online.

