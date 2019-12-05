Porter Airlines brings you to the Mont-Tremblant slopes in style

Located in the heart of the Laurentians, Mont-Tremblant is home to some of the country's best winter attractions. In addition to downhill skiing and snowboarding, winter in Tremblant offers an array of exhilarating outdoor activities such as dog sledding, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling. For those seeking a more relaxed pace, enjoy the serenity of a spa retreat, and dine or shop in the charming pedestrian village.

Visit Porter's website for detailed flight schedules . Porter Escapes offers inclusive packages for flights, accommodations and activities, on and off the slopes.

Mont Tremblant International Airport (MTIA) is offering Porter passengers a special promotion on lift tickets this ski season. Passengers receive two free weekday ski lift tickets when they arrive on a Sunday or Monday and depart on a Thursday or Friday. For full details, visit www.mtia.ca

About Porter Airlines

Porter Airlines has revolutionized short-haul flying with a warm and effortless approach to hospitality, restoring glamour and refinement to air travel. Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®.

The airline currently offers flights to Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Saint John, Moncton, Halifax, St. John's, Stephenville, N.L., Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Sudbury, Timmins, Windsor, New York (Newark), Chicago (Midway), Boston and Washington (Dulles), and has seasonal flights to Mt. Tremblant, Que., Muskoka, Ont., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

SOURCE Porter Airlines

For further information: Media contact: media@flyporter.com

Related Links

www.flyporter.com

