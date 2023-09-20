TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is stretching its coast-to-coast network further with the inauguration today of service in Victoria, BC. Daily flights between Toronto Pearson Airport represent another link in a growing network of routes the airline has introduced this year with its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

Porter Airlines begins flights for Victoria-Toronto Pearson route (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

The 132-seat plane features a two-by-two configuration, offering all passengers no middle seats and greater personal space. Free, fast, streaming-quality WiFi is also available, with the ability to watch and listen to personal subscription services on multiple devices. A library of movies and TV shows provides additional in-flight entertainment options.

Porter's distinct service includes complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, and free premium snacks available to all travellers. Fresh, healthy meals, pre-mixed cocktails and additional snack options are also available.

"Victoria is proving to be among our most popular new markets," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "We are now truly connecting Canada's major cities from the west with Victoria to the east in St. John's, with many points in between. There are numerous other destinations that we intend to serve across North America as additional aircraft are delivered to us through 2024."

The E195-E2 has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip in its class, and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today. Sustainability also features in catering, with a priority on reducing and eventually eliminating single-use plastics onboard, providing biodegradable cups and cutlery, and eco-friendly packaging.

The Toronto Pearson-Victoria route is scheduled to operate with the following flight times:

Route Departure Arrival Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) to Victoria (YYJ) 10:55 a.m. 1:04 p.m. Victoria (YYJ) to Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) 2:00 p.m. 9:31 p.m.

Connecting flights with Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax and St. John's are also available.

"We're so pleased to welcome Porter and a new Victoria-Toronto service," said Elizabeth M. Brown, President and CEO, Victoria Airport Authority. "It's always a pleasure to welcome a new airline. Porter's exceptional service is a welcome addition to the Victoria market and signals continued economic growth and partnership for our region. We look forward to working with them to ensure the route's success."

Flights and Porter Escapes vacation packages are now available for booking at www.flyporter.com and with travel agents.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Victoria Airport Authority

Victoria Airport Authority is a not-for-profit authority that has managed the safe and secure operations of the Victoria International Airport on behalf of the surrounding communities since April 1, 1997.

For further information: Porter Airlines, [email protected]; Victoria Airport Authority, Rod Hunchak, Director, Business Development and Community Relations, 250-953-7514