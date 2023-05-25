TORONTO, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is being recognized as winner of the 2023 Passengers Choice Awards for Best Cabin Service in North America from the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX). Porter's unique approach to service sets it apart by offering a generous service experience and effortless travel for every passenger.

Porter Airlines awarded APEX Passengers Choice for Best North American Cabin Service (CNW Group/Porter Airlines Inc.)

Earlier this year, Porter updated its renowned economy air travel experience, further challenging what every airline in North America offers. This starts with its signature in-flight service that offers every passenger complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, and a selection of premium snacks. Features such as free, fast WiFi with full internet access for all passengers on its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, plus fresh, healthy meals and premium ready-made cocktails on longer flights are the latest additions. Porter prioritizes partnering with Canadian food and beverage brands who also take pride in high-quality products and generous service.

"For over 16 years, Porter has redefined the economy travel experience" said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Our team members take great pride in the level of service they provide to all of our passengers, not only frequent flyers or those who purchase more expensive fares. While menu items are important, our in-flight team's focus on delivering overall cabin service with style, care and charm is a crucial part of what resonates with air travellers across Canada and in the U.S. We are grateful to receive this award that comes directly from passengers' feedback."

The awards are based on anonymous passenger feedback collected by TripIt® from Concur®, the world's highest-rated travel-organizing app. For the 2023 Awards, nearly one million flights were rated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world, using a five-star scale. Passengers also have the opportunity to provide anonymous ratings in five subcategories: seat comfort, cabin service, food and beverage, entertainment, and Wi-Fi.

"Porter Airlines exemplifies customer-centric in-flight service, blending the best of Canadian hospitality for a travel experience that elevates every passenger," APEX CEO Dr. Joe Leader stated. "Porter Airlines' innovation in economy travel, with services like high-speed WiFi and partnerships with top Canadian brands, sets a new standard. Their heartfelt dedication to all passengers is laudable. We congratulate Porter on their well-deserved 2023 APEX Passenger Choice Award for Best Cabin Service in North America."

To view the full list of winners, visit APEX Passengers Choice Awards 2023 .

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Porter Airlines Inc.

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]