TORONTO, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is introducing the newest route with its Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ).

Porter has been serving the Halifax community since 2007. Passengers can now choose to travel with Porter using two Toronto airports on this popular route, including the downtown convenience of Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Non-stop routes from Halifax now include Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto City, Toronto Pearson and St. John’s, N.L. (CNW Group/Porter Airlines)

Pearson service begins February 23, 2023, with multiple daily, non-stop roundtrip flights.

From Toronto

Pearson to: Flights begin: Average daily, non-stop,

round-trips: Round-trip introductory

fares, including all

taxes and fees, start

at: Halifax (YHZ) Feb. 23, 2023 2 as of Feb. 28, 2023 $262

"Halifax is a popular destination for business and leisure passengers. This new service from Pearson provides everyone with more choice," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "We are growing our total number of Halifax flights across multiple routes by nearly 50% compared to pre-pandemic levels, averaging over 20 departures and arrivals per day."

Non-stop routes from Halifax now include Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto City, Toronto Pearson and St. John's, N.L. A number of connecting flights are also available at various airports on Porter and its partner airlines.

"Porter Airlines has been serving our community for 15 years, and we couldn't be more excited that they are choosing to grow their existing network here at Halifax Stanfield. Operating on the new Embraer E195-E2 jets, this route will be a wonderful addition, providing additional connectivity that benefits leisure and business travellers alike. We value our ongoing partnership with Porter and look forward to the inaugural flight in February 2023," says Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority.

Flights on the Halifax-Toronto Pearson route will operate on 132-seat Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. Porter's onboard service offers every passenger an elevated economy experience that includes no middle seats, complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, a selection of premium snacks, and free, fast WiFi. This is all provided at highly competitive fares.

Passengers can also choose the new all-inclusive PorterReserve fare option that includes features such as dedicated check-in, extra legroom, and checked baggage, included in one bundled price. For travellers who want to choose which features matter most to them, PorterClassic offers perks available for purchase à la carte.

Porter has up to 100 E195-E2 aircraft on order, providing the ability to operate throughout North America, including destinations across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean. The airline also serves a regional network of more than 20 destinations on its De Havilland Dash 8-400 fleet, operating from a base at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport.

Flights are now available for booking at www.flyporter.com and with travel agents. Porter Escapes vacation packages will be available soon. New routes will be announced regularly.

