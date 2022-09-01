TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines confirms that installation of the E195-E2 flight simulator by FlightSafety International at its Toronto site has been completed. This is the first simulator of its kind in North America and will support Porter's pilot training as part of its previously-announced order for up to 100 Embraer E195-E2 aircraft.

"This is another step forward in our growth plans, as pilots will soon have the opportunity to begin their training ahead of our first E195-E2 flights later this year," said Paul Moreira, executive vice president and chief operating officer at Porter Airlines. "FlightSafety has been Porter's pilot training partner since 2006, so we are pleased that they have completed constructing this simulator on time and to be able to continue this partnership as we grow."

The simulator is located at FlightSafety International's Toronto Learning Centre, where over 650 Porter pilots will receive training for both the E195-E2 and Dash 8-400. Pilots are able to experience all aspects of real-world flying, including full motion simulation and actual airport environments, in a controlled setting. Porter Airlines finalized an eight-year agreement with FlightSafety International last year to continue as the airline's exclusive pilot training partner.

"We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Porter Airlines to train best-in-class aviators," said Brad Thress, president and CEO of FlightSafety International. "Since 2006, FlightSafety has been providing innovative and cost-effective training solutions to Porter crews. This proven track record is evidenced by the confidence that Porter has placed in us to deliver E2 solutions for another eight years."

Formal training in the E195-E2 simulator begins soon, following recently-completed certification by Transport Canada. Porter intends to begin flying the aircraft later in 2022, with more information on growth plans found on its website .

