TORONTO and MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - A new partnership between Porter Airlines and Café Saint-Henri is bringing high- quality, sustainably- sourced coffee to the skies of North America.

Passengers can now enjoy coffee specially crafted to maximize flavour at altitude, now available on board every flight across Porter's growing North American network.

Porter Airlines and Café Saint-Henri brew new partnership to serve specialty- crafted coffee onboard flights. (CNW Group/Café Saint-Henri)

"This coffee is carefully selected and roasted to enhance its taste in-flight," said Thibaut Paggen, coffee department manager, Café Saint-Henri. "At altitude, sensory perception changes. It was important to consider all these factors in the creation of this coffee, from selecting the beans at their origin to roasting them here in Montréal."

Café Saint-Henri, a Montreal institution renowned for its direct-to-source purchasing and expertise in premium coffee, is thrilled to partner with Porter Airlines. This partnership aligns with Porter's aim to provide high-quality Canadian products on board for every passenger.

"Porter's partnership with Café Saint-Henri offers passengers an unrivaled in-flight coffee experience," said Julian Low, vice president, corporate development, Porter Airlines. "This is a welcome addition to our complimentary catering menu, featuring premium Canadian partners who emulate our values ."

"It's an honour for us to partner with Porter Airlines and introduce specialty coffee to travellers," said Sébastien Grenache, president, Café Saint-Henri. "We're confident that our dedication to quality and authenticity will resonate with Porter passengers. From the outset of our discussion with their team, I've been able to see that we share the same mission: to offer the best for our customers."

This partnership promises to reinvent the in-flight coffee experience and transport passengers on a journey with every sip.

About Porter Airlines

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Café Saint-Henri

Founded in 2011 in Montreal, Café Saint-Henri is a pioneer of third-wave coffee in Quebec. With over 10 locations across the province, Café Saint-Henri is renowned for its exceptional products, commitment to sustainable practices, direct sourcing from coffee producers, and complete transparency regarding its purchase price at origin. In addition to its branch network, Café Saint-Henri's products are available in over 200 retail and grocery outlets. Every cup of coffee reflects a passion for excellence and a constant support for the producers. Follow @cafesainthenri on Instagram or visit our website www.sainthenri.ca .

SOURCE Café Saint-Henri

For further information: Porter Airlines, [email protected]; Café Saint-Henri Press Office, Sébastien Grenache, [email protected]