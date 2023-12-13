Agreement gives North American passengers more choice

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines and Alaska Airlines have announced a broad partnership, taking advantage of Porter's strong presence across Eastern Canada and Alaska's well-established U.S. West Coast links to provide passengers more flight options and better service from coast to coast.

The new interline agreement means that from today, passengers can purchase combined Porter-Alaska itineraries directly from flyporter.com or via third-party agencies.

Alaska's Mileage Plan members can start earning points on Porter flights booked via Alaska Airlines from January, and later in 2024 both VIPorter and Mileage Plan members will earn miles in their respective loyalty programs no matter where they book their flights.

Finally, next year will bring even more benefits with access to mileage redemptions with enhanced availability for both VIPorter and Mileage Plan members on each other's airline. Porter and Alaska will continue to strengthen their partnership in 2024.

"This partnership with Alaska Airlines is a significant win for passengers looking for more choice and better service when flying within Canada and the United States," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines. "Alaska and Porter emphasize passenger service excellence on each and every flight. We're excited about what this means for passengers across North America."

With Porter flights connecting Toronto Pearson and California taking off in January, passengers will be able to fly directly into major Alaska Airlines hubs in Los Angeles and San Francisco. Through these hubs and existing Porter destinations like Boston and New York, passengers can initially access 18 western U.S. markets including Portland, San Diego, Seattle, and Phoenix, all available via an Alaska Airlines connection. Connections via shared Canadian airports are expected to come online in early 2024.

"Porter Airlines opens new opportunities for our guests to travel to Canada in style," said Brett Catlin, vice president of loyalty, alliances and sales at Alaska Airlines. "We're thrilled to partner with a vibrant and growing airline, and eager for our flyers to enjoy the refined experience that Porter offers, including top-notch inflight service and terrific onboard amenities."

With a young fleet of more than 300 aircraft, Alaska Airlines delivers a consistently reliable operation that offers a premium product at competitive rates. Passengers who know and love Porter's elevated economy experience will feel right at home when flying with Alaska Airlines.

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and our regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States, Belize, Canada, Costa Rica and Mexico with new service to the Bahamas and Guatemala beginning in December. We strive to be the most caring airline with award-winning customer service and an industry-leading loyalty program. As a member of the oneworld Alliance, and with our additional global partners, our guests can travel to more than 1,200 destinations on 30 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at news.alaskaair.com and follow @alaskaairnews for news and stories. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group.

