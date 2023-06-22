TORONTO, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines' newest route with its Embraer E195-E2 aircraft is between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and St. John's International Airport (YYT).

Service begins September 7, 2023, with one daily non-stop roundtrip flight. The route will also connect Porter's east coast network to its new west coast destinations via Toronto Pearson, including Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Winnipeg.

Porter Airlines' newest route with its Embraer E195-E2 aircraft is between Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) and St. John's International Airport (YYT).

Introductory roundtrip fares start at $396. The initial flight schedule is as follows:





Route Departure Arrival Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) to St. John's (YYT) 8:15 p.m. 12:45 a.m. St. John's (YYT) to Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) 8:00 a.m. 10:00 a.m.

All times are local.



"St. John's has been an important destination in our Eastern Canada network for many years. With the introduction of the E195 to our fleet and non-stop service to Toronto Pearson, Porter now connects St. John's from coast to coast. ," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer. "St. John's knows Porter provides a level of onboard service that is unmatched by any other carrier and we're excited to now offer our elevated economy service for them to Toronto-Pearson and Western Canada. "

Porter's elevated passenger experience includes complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, and premium snacks. Free, fast streaming WiFi is also available on the E195-E2 aircraft for all passengers. Fresh meals, pre-mixed cocktails and additional snack options are also available. These features are part of PorterReserve's all-inclusive fares or for purchase à la carte with PorterClassic.

"We are thrilled with Porter's expansion from St. John's to Toronto-Pearson using the new Embraer aircraft which builds on the current capacity that Porter has at YYT," said Dennis Hogan, chief executive officer, St. John's International Airport Authority. "This new route demonstrates Porter's confidence in the St. John's market, and we look forward to continuing our valued partnership."

St. John's has been part of Porter's network since 2009, operating on the De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft. Existing routings will continue with easy access to Halifax, Ottawa, Montreal and Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, among others. This latest addition not only provides a non-stop route between Toronto and St. John's, but also gives travellers the option of using both Toronto airports when flying with Porter between these destinations.

The 132-seat E195-E2 is the most environmentally-friendly single-aisle aircraft, with the lowest fuel consumption, and the quietest single-aisle jet flying today.

Flights are now available for booking on Porter's website or through travel agencies. Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com .

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

