TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is adding three new Embraer E195-E2 crew bases across Canada for over 350 pilots and flight attendants at Ottawa International Airport (YOW), Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) and Vancouver International Airport (YVR). The announcement supports the airline's rapidly-expanding North American network.

This summer, Porter will operate 14 nonstop routes from Ottawa, six routes from Montreal, and three routes from Vancouver. These bases feed into Porter's strong Eastern Canada network and its growing western markets.

"These new bases will provide significant opportunities for crew who want to live close to where they work," said Kent Woodside, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Porter Airlines. "Local crew can better support Porter's commitment to operational reliability and ultimately provide an even more elevated level of service for our passengers."

Location Effective Date Approx. Number of Crew Ottawa June 2024 150 Montréal July 2024 100 Vancouver October 2024 100

Porter currently has approximately 650 pilots and 775 cabin crew operating from an Embraer E195-E2 crew base at Toronto-Pearson, as well as Dash 8-400 crew bases at Toronto-City, Ottawa, Halifax and Thunder Bay. There will be approximately 2,000 total crew by the end of 2024.

More information about career opportunities at Porter can be found on the website . Consideration for Ottawa and Montreal crew bases will open in May, and Vancouver will follow in July. Positions will be filled in phases, including opportunities for internal transfers.

