Porter adds Los Angeles and San Francisco to growing list of U.S. destinations

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is launching its first two western U.S. destinations in California with daily roundtrip service connecting Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ).

The new routes will be operated by the Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, featuring a 132-seat, all-economy, two-by-two configuration. There are no middle seats on any Porter flight.

All passengers receive celebrity treatment with Porter's elevated economy experience. Free, fast WiFi let's passengers stream their favourite movies and shows on their preferred platforms and stay connected throughout the entire flight. A selection of premium snacks, and free beer and wine served in glassware is standard for everyone onboard. Extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or can be purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

The E195-E2 is the most environmentally-friendly single-aisle aircraft, at 65% quieter and up to 25% more fuel efficient than previous-generation technology. It has the lowest fuel consumption per seat and per trip among 120- to 150-seat aircraft, and is the quietest single-aisle jet flying today.

Sustainability is at the heart of the menu design, with a priority on reducing and eventually eliminating single-use plastics onboard, providing biodegradable cups and cutlery, and eco-friendly packaging.

The flight schedule and respective start dates are as follows:

The flight schedule and respective start dates are as follows:

Toronto Pearson - Los Angeles

10:30 a.m. departure, 2:45 p.m. arrival
Los Angeles - Toronto Pearson: 1:05 p.m. departure, 10:32 p.m. arrival
Flights begin January 16, 2024

Francisco San Francisco - Toronto Pearson 10:30 a.m. 2:50 p.m. 1:22 p.m. 10:36 p.m. January 25, 2024

All times are local

Canada's top tourist and business city offers something for everyone with a diverse range of culture, arts, entertainment, and international dining. Toronto is a premier destination for the film industry and home of the world-renowned Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). It is also among North America's leading technology hubs, supporting a diverse ecosystem of start-ups and multi-billion dollar investments from global tech giants across the region. Canadians visiting the Golden State have a range of attractions to choose through gateways in Northern and Southern California, respectively. Highlights include walking the Golden Gate Bridge, riding a cable car, or exploring wine country in the north, and celebrity-spotting on Hollywood Boulevard, surfing the coast, and enjoying theme parks in the south.

Connections are available throughout Porter's Canadian network, including Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Halifax, and St. Johns. The new routes complement Porter's existing U.S. markets served with the E195-E2 to five destinations in Florida that launch this fall: Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com .

Quotes

"Porter's onboard experience focuses on providing economy travellers with service that is unmatched by any carrier in North America. We believe that every passenger deserves genuine hospitality and high-quality service that makes time onboard our aircraft something to look forward to. Our arrival in California will be welcomed by those looking for a new way to travel between the west coast and Canada."

- Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines

We are thrilled to welcome Porter Airlines to SFO. This service offers San Francisco Bay Area travellers an exciting new way to Canada and reflects our own commitment to making travel more sustainable. We thank Porter for making SFO part of their expansion in the United States, and are confident this new service will be a success.

- Ivar C. Satero, airport director, San Francisco International Airport

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

