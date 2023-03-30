TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is adding flight frequency on its new Ottawa-Charlottetown route in response to high demand for its service and to provide more opportunity for passengers to travel across Porter's expanding network.

Service begins on May 17, as announced earlier this year. The increased schedule moves the initial seven weekly round trip flights to 11 times weekly during the spring and fall. This further improves to 14 flights per week during the peak summer travel season.

Operating dates Flight frequency May 17 - June 23, 2023

September 5 - October 28, 2023 11x weekly June 24 - September 4, 2023 14x weekly

"There's been a great response from the community and increasing frequency will allow passengers to connect to more destinations across our network," said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines.

"YYG Charlottetown Airport is thrilled to see Porter providing an additional frequency to their recently announced Ottawa service. This second flight will provide more choice and convenience for our passengers as Porter expands their Ottawa schedule in the coming months," said Doug Newson, CEO, Charlottetown Airport Authority. "We appreciate Porter's commitment to Prince Edward Island and look forward to working with them to ensure these flights are successful."

"As evidenced by Ottawa-Charlottetown service now scheduled twice daily, Porter's YOW growth continues to resonate with those who are from and are interested in flying to Canada's Capital Region. From Coast to Capital, Porter has us well covered," said Mark Laroche, president and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

The non-stop flights between Ottawa and Charlottetown are to be served by 78-seat De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft. All passengers will experience Porter's genuine hospitality and elevated onboard service, including premium snacks, and free beer and wine served in glassware.

With the introduction to the new Ottawa-Charlottetown route, Porter will operate nine non-stop routes from Ottawa International Airport this summer. Detailed schedules and Porter Escapes hotel and flight packages are available on www.flyporter.com .

