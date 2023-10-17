Porter adds another western connection with Ottawa-Calgary

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Porter Airlines is launching daily service between Ottawa International Airport (YOW) and Calgary International Airport (YYC) with its new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft, adding another cross-country connection for passengers to travel across Canada in style.

The new service starts on February 14, 2024, marking the latest expansion into Western Canada from Ottawa, complementing existing flights to Vancouver and Edmonton and providing connections to destinations across Eastern Canada and the United States.

Service between YOW and YYC will enjoy the best of Porter Airlines' famous hospitality with complimentary beer and wine, premium snacks, and fast, free WiFi for all passengers.

Extra legroom seats, premium pre-mixed cocktails, and fresh, healthy meals are also available with the all-inclusive PorterReserve fares or can be purchased à la carte with PorterClassic fares.

Introductory roundtrip fares start at $459.

The flight schedule and respective start dates are as follows:

Route Departure Arrival Flights Begin Ottawa - Calgary Calgary - Ottawa 6:20 p.m. 8:50 a.m. 8:49 p.m. 2:40 p.m. February 14, 2024 February 15, 2024

All times are local

The new route is operated by Porter's state-of-the-art 132-seat, all-economy Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. The two-by-two configuration means no middle seats and a more comfortable experience for every passenger.

Detailed schedules for connecting options and Porter Escapes vacation packages can be found on www.flyporter.com.

Quotes

"This route is another way for passengers to travel across Canada with Porter, including significant connecting flight options via Ottawa. Passengers can look forward to enjoying an elevated economy experience they won't find anywhere else."

- Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer, Porter Airlines

"We're excited to welcome Porter Airlines' new non-stop flights connecting YOW and YYC. This route not only strengthens business ties, but also offers travellers easy access to the vibrant, culturally rich destinations of Ottawa-Gatineau, and Calgary and the Rockies, two destinations people eagerly seek to explore and engage in business activities."

- Mark Laroche, president and CEO, Ottawa International Airport Authority

About Porter

Since 2006, Porter Airlines has been elevating the experience of economy air travel for every passenger, providing genuine hospitality with style, care and charm. Porter's fleet of Embraer E195-E2 and De Havilland Dash 8-400 aircraft serves a North American network from Eastern Canada. Headquartered in Toronto, Porter is an Official 4 Star Airline® in the World Airline Star Rating®. Visit www.flyporter.com or follow @porterairlines on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

