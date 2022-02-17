The combination of increased flight frequency and non-stop service links Atlantic Canada more conveniently with Porter's network in Ontario and the U.S., including for Newfoundland travellers who benefit from the creation of a single connection trip to Toronto via Halifax.

Porter offers these markets their only direct access to downtown Toronto's Billy Bishop Airport. This includes the ability to make easier connections to onward destinations given the airport's modest size. Available connecting flights for each market are as follows:

Halifax

Boston

Chicago -Midway

-Midway New York - Newark

- Washington -Dulles

-Dulles Sault Ste. Marie

Thunder Bay

Windsor

Fredericton

Boston

Chicago -Midway

-Midway New York - Newark

- Thunder Bay

Timmins

Moncton

Boston

Chicago -Midway

-Midway New York - Newark

- Sault Ste. Marie

Sudbury

Thunder Bay

Timmins

Windsor

Connecting flights may vary by season. Complete flight schedule and booking information is available on www.flyporter.com .

All passengers benefit from Porter's award-winning customer service and in-flight experience, including complimentary beer and wine served in glassware, and a selection of free premium snacks.

Quotes

"These three established Porter markets in Atlantic Canada will see significant service improvements with new year-round, non-stop routes and many opportunities for convenient connecting flights. It also demonstrates our commitment to investing in Billy Bishop Airport, which serves as an important regional transportation hub and provides exceptional access to central Toronto."

- Michael Deluce, president and CEO, Porter Airlines

"As Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport continues to rebuild and recover following the initial impacts of the pandemic, we welcome and celebrate announcements such as this one from Porter Airlines that demonstrates a commitment to providing improved and convenient access for Canadians, and reminds us of the importance of travelling and finding new adventures in areas near and far. The year-round, non-stop routes to these three important Atlantic destinations will give travellers more of what they expect from our airport – convenience, efficiency and excellent service."

- Gene Cabral, Executive Vice President, PortsToronto and Billy Bishop Airport

"We're thrilled to see Halifax's connection to the Toronto market expanding with Porter's new non-stop service to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport. This new route will provide our passengers with more choice and the added convenience of arriving and departing just minutes from the heart of the city. We appreciate Porter's commitment to increasing air service in our community and look forward to working together as we collectively recover from the pandemic."

- Joyce Carter, president and CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority

"Fredericton is a dynamic and resilient city, and Porter is an important partner as well as a great airline. Both leisure and business travellers will benefit from this non-stop flight from Fredericton to downtown Toronto, as well as the connections it provides to Porter's network."

- Johanne Gallant, president and CEO, Fredericton International Airport Authority

"Porter has been a valued airline partner at YQM since 2010. We are very excited to see a new route to YTZ in addition to Ottawa. This direct connection to Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport will allow our travellers a one-stop connection to Porter's extended Canadian and USA network. So whether one wishes to see the Blue Jays in Toronto, the White Sox in Chicago, or the Sleeping Giant in Thunder Bay, it is very easy to get there for both business and leisure travellers. We look forward to our region's strong support of this new Porter offering from Greater Moncton!"

- Bernard LeBlanc, president and CEO, Greater Moncton International Airport Authority

