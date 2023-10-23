MONTRÉAL, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Yesterday was a day of celebration at Place-des-Arts for Portage graduates attending the traditional Recognition Day ceremony in honour of those who have completed their rehabilitation program in the course of the year. The event also celebrates those who have maintained a positive lifestyle over the past year. The ceremony paid tribute to more than 150 individuals from various programs, including programs for adults, adolescents, pregnant women, women with young children and adults with mental health issues.

This was Portage's 50th Recognition Day ceremony. The tradition dates back to the very beginnings of the organisation, which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The ceremony opened with Claude Dubois. Mr. Dubois sang his well-loved song Si Dieu existe. It was a very emotional moment for the graduates and their loved ones.

More than 250 graduates celebrate throughout Canada

There were celebrations everywhere in the past few days as various rehabilitation centres in Canada also marked Recognition Day. Graduates from the Québec City area, Ontario and New-Brunswick went on stage to receive their official diploma as a token of their successful journey through therapy.

For graduates, and their loved ones, the ceremony marks the beginning of a new era and a new life now that they have completed the clinical portion of their rehabilitation program.

″It is a great joy to celebrate both our 50th recognition day ceremony and our 50th anniversary at the same time! It is also an ideal opportunity to look back with pride on all the work that has been done to offer a rehabilitation process based on the therapeutic community, with its emphasis on dignity, self-respect and safety. Since Portage was founded, more than 40,000 people have taken back control of their lives and returned to school or work or reconnected with their families″. – Peter A. Howlett, President of Portage

″ I am happy to attend this ceremony and witness firsthand the pride felt by the graduates. The Portage program has helped them overcome their dependency and look forward to a better life. What a great feeling it is to have the opportunity to get a fresh start. ″– Emmanuel Bilodeau, Portage Ambassador

For 50 years, Portage has helped thousands of people suffering from addiction overcome their dependency issues. The organisation offers multiple services tailored to the needs of adults, adolescents, mothers with young children, pregnant women, and adults with mental health issues. Portage's rehabilitation programs offer free, quality services that are recognized and certified by Accreditation Canada.

Portage operates several addiction rehabilitation centres in the province of Québec, in Montréal, Prévost (Laurentians), Québec City and Saint-Malachie (Chaudière-Appalaches), as well as two other centres in Ontario and Atlantic Canada. For more information, please visit www.portage.ca.

