Port of Québec announces appointment of Olga Farman as Chief Executive Officer

QUÉBEC, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Port of Québec's Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Olga Farman as CEO, succeeding Mario Girard's fourteen-year service in that position.

A special Board committee supervised the process under the guidance of a firm specializing in talent assessment.

As a member of the Board since 2020 and its Chair since last June, Me Farman, who will take office on February 1, 2025, understands the realities and challenges of the Port

The new CEO also profoundly understands the National Capital Region and its socio-economic issues. Ms Olga Farman was a corporate lawyer, until very recently, the managing partner of the Québec office of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada. She is also a member of the Board of Directors of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Beneva, insurance & financial services, and the Fondation du Musée de la civilisation de Québec. Ms. Farman is a member of the Québec Bar and holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree and an MBA from Université Laval. She has received multiple awards and distinctions throughout her remarkable career.

"My involvement with the Port of Québec's Board of Directors has given me a closer look at the fascinating world of Québec as a local and international port city. It also allowed me to understand better the unique issues of vital cohabitation among the various stakeholders within the social, economic and community fabric of the greater Québec City region. I am very grateful for the opportunity to devote myself to it full-time. The entire team and I shall continue to forge closer ties between the Port, the citizens and the business community. As long as so many challenges and opportunities arise, I see that an intensive collaboration with the partners of the St-Lawrence corridor is essential", asserted Ms Farman.

"Olga has demonstrated beyond any doubt her ability to mobilize teams, develop talent, manage innovation and implement concrete solutions to ensure the sustainable growth of organizations. The Board members are convinced that her collaborative leadership, ability to establish strategic partnerships, to mobilize political, community and internal stakeholders, and to navigate complex environments, are powerful tools in meeting the challenges that the Port of Québec presently faces," noted François Amyot, Chair of the Québec Port Authority's Governance Committee.

The members of the Board of Directors and the entire Port of Québec staff welcome Ms Olga Farman.

Ms. Farman will take responsibility for the files as of February 1, 2025, before any public interventions.

About the Port of Québec

The Québec Port Authority, a non-profit organization, manages the port of Québec, which is strategically located to serve North America's industrial and agricultural heartland. This Canadian hub for international trade for both the import and export of goods is the only port in the province of Québec with a fifteen-meter depth of water at low tide and a comprehensive intermodal infrastructure. The Port facilities generate 10,000 jobs and about two billion dollars in economic activity.

With its 2035 Vision, the Port of Québec aims to be recognized by citizens for the responsible management of its territory, respect for the environment and protection of biodiversity while positioning itself as a world leader in establishing sustainable supply chains for a more resilient economy.

Source and information: Frédéric Lagacé, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, 418 929-5031, [email protected]