Port of Johnstown and V6 Agronomy Launch Long-Term Partnership to Strengthen Canada's Agricultural Supply Chain

New partnership brings a dependable supply of enhanced efficiency and phosphate fertilizers to Canadian farmers while strengthening local jobs, rail logistics, EU and MENA-bound exports (European Union and Middle East North Africa) of high value prairie grains.

JOHNSTOWN, ON, May 9, 2025 /CNW/ - In a landmark move to strengthen Canada's agricultural infrastructure, V6 Agronomy and the Port of Johnstown have entered a long-term partnership to accelerate the flow of next-generation crop nutrition products across Canada and beyond.

Many years in the making, this collaboration is set to catalyze a new era in Canadian agriculture, with the Port of Johnstown serving as V6 Agronomy's Eastern Canadian import hub for fertilizer inputs and logistics. The agreement supports V6's national strategy to re-shore and modernize Canada's fertilizer supply chain, improve food system resilience, and reduce the carbon footprint of fertilizer distribution. The new terminal facility will be operational by Q4, 2025.

"This partnership is a generational opportunity to anchor Canada's domestic food security, reduce input costs, and bring advanced, farmer-first infrastructure to Canadian agriculture," said Ryan Brophy, CEO of V6 Agronomy. "Together with the Port, we're helping to reshape how crop nutrients move in and out of this country while opening up a new export channel for high value western Canadian pulse crops"

An Innovative National Ag Strategy in Motion

The collaboration is built around a three-pronged strategy:

Canadian Manufacturing : V6 is growing forward with the construction of its compound fertilizer granulation facility in Maitland , ON. When commissioned, the first-of-its-kind in North America facility will produce clean-tech, enhanced efficiency fertilizers for Canadian farmers and international partners.

: V6 is growing forward with the construction of its compound fertilizer granulation facility in , ON. When commissioned, the first-of-its-kind in facility will produce clean-tech, enhanced efficiency fertilizers for Canadian farmers and international partners. Academic Partnership : V6 is working with Trent University's renowned School of the Environment on a multi-year research project to validate emissions reductions and soil health improvements through enhanced fertilizers and soil amendments.

: V6 is working with renowned School of the Environment on a multi-year research project to validate emissions reductions and soil health improvements through enhanced fertilizers and soil amendments. Digital MRV (Monitoring, Reporting & Verification): Through various partnerships including Ontario -based Mangrove Systems, V6 is implementing verifiable carbon and nitrous oxide tracking across the specialty fertilizer and soil amendment lifecycles, unlocking new carbon revenue streams and ESG reporting for growers and stakeholders.

Strategic Collaboration at a Key Port

"This isn't just a partnership," says Leslie Drynan, General Manager of the Port. "It's a vision for agricultural infrastructure that aligns with the values of climate resilience, economic opportunity, and regional development."

Reflecting on the collaboration, Mayor Tory Deschamps says, "this partnership between V6 Agronomy, the Port of Johnstown, and the Township of Edwardsburgh Cardinal is a vital step in protecting local and Canadian farmers from the threat of tariffs and supply chain disruptions. This initiative aligns with our Township's vision for growth in agriculture and clean technology, positioning our region as a leader in climate-smart farming. We proudly support this collaboration with V6 and the long-term benefits it brings to our community and Canada's food security."

"Our Township is also ready to support any further economic development that will strengthen Canadian jobs, protect our workers, and drives growth in our Township or at our Port," says Deschamps.

Deputy Mayor and Port Management Committee Chair, Steve Dillabough says, "This is the first time that this Port Management Committee Council and Port staff have entertained a partnership with a company like V6 Agronomy, who are here to support all Canadian farmers. This partnership development demonstrates that we are an open port, open for business to all companies around the world. To echo the sentiments of Mayor Deschamps, we will continue to invest in infrastructure improvements to enhance the capacity and efficiency at the POJ."

The Port of Johnstown, a trimodal terminal on the St. Lawrence Seaway with access to CN Rail and global marine trade routes, will serve as a key hub for the import and handling of V6's crop nutrition products. This ensures supply chain stability and expanded access for Canadian and export markets. The agreement establishes a turnkey vessel-to-rail and rail-to-vessel corridor, enabling faster, cleaner, and more controlled product movement across the national and international landscape.

A Shared Vision for Canadian Agriculture

The partnership delivers value to:

Farmers : More predictable access to affordable, high-quality fertilizers that are not otherwise available via Canadian manufacturers.

: More predictable access to affordable, high-quality fertilizers that are not otherwise available via Canadian manufacturers. Investors : A de-risked growth trajectory aligned with clean-tech and agri-food priorities.

: A de-risked growth trajectory aligned with clean-tech and agri-food priorities. Policy Leaders : A shovel-ready blueprint to achieve climate and food security mandates.

: A shovel-ready blueprint to achieve climate and food security mandates. Local Communities: Economic revitalization through manufacturing, jobs, and exports.

About V6 Agronomy

V6 Agronomy is a Canadian innovator in crop nutrition, delivering proprietary fertilizer formulations and soil health solutions to growers and retailers across Canada and beyond. With a focus on regenerative agriculture, low-emission technologies, and vertically integrated logistics, V6 is building the infrastructure to power a more resilient and sustainable food system — from east to west, west to east and out to trusted trading partners around the world.

About the Port of Johnstown

Owned and operated by the Township of Edwardsburgh-Cardinal, the Port of Johnstown is Eastern Ontario's premier multimodal port facility, serving grain, and bulk commodities along the St. Lawrence Seaway. With marine, rail, and truck access, the Port continues to play a pivotal role in regional trade, agri-logistics, and community development.

To learn more about how this partnership is advancing Canada's agricultural resilience—and to explore potential collaboration—please contact V6 Agronomy or the Port of Johnstown

