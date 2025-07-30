Canada's Fertilizer Future Breaks Ground at Port of Johnstown

V6 Agronomy Launches Low-Carbon Terminal to Reshore Critical Supply Chains

JOHNSTOWN, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - On July 29, a shovel hit the ground in the Township of Edwardsburgh Cardinal (TWPEC), marking the official launch of Canada's first low- carbon, enhanced efficiency fertilizers (EEF's) and commercial phosphate fertilizer terminal. The project – led by V6 Agronomy in partnership with the Port of Johnstown – is a catalytic step toward food security, climate-smart trade, and national supply chain sovereignty.

"We're doing more than building a structure – we're building a supply chain solution," said Ryan Brophy, CEO of V6 Agronomy. "This is a new chapter for Canadian agriculture – where resilience, efficiency, and international trade intersect in a circular, farmer-first corridor."

Built for the Future of Canadian Agriculture

The terminal marks phase one of a broader national infrastructure strategy. The initial structure – building #1 – will support vessel discharge capacity up to 18,000 tonnes and is the first of four planned buildings that will collectively store up to 150,000 tonnes of crop input materials on-site. From this facility, the V6 team will efficiently receive, store, and distribute a range of critical crop inputs, including enhanced efficiency fertilizers (EEFs) and commercial phosphates – a nutrient essential to modern agriculture and one that Canada currently produces none of domestically."

Canadian farmers have long depended on U.S. imports routed through New Orleans and the Mississippi corridor, creating price and timing vulnerabilities. V6 Agronomy's facility will help reshore that dependency while connecting directly to the Canadian prairies by rail and local farms by truck, using a turnkey vessel-to-rail and rail-to-vessel configuration.

Circular Trade, Carbon-Smart Strategy

In collaboration with CN Rail, V6 is implementing a circular logistics model to reduce empty rail and vessel returns. Outbound phosphate shipments by rail will be paired with return loads of Canadian lentils, pulses, potash, grains, and sulphur – all high-demand commodities in the EU, Middle East, North Africa, and Asia.

"This is a priority benchmark for how we do things differently," said Brophy. "We're eliminating inefficiencies, reducing emissions, and leveraging assets that already exist. The Port is a jewel for the region – marine, rail, and storage in one place."

Community-Backed, Nationally Significant

The groundbreaking drew attendees from across the agricultural, investment, and political spectrum – including MP Michael Barrett, Mayor Tory Deschamps, and Port GM Leslie Drynan.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck success – built on leadership, local collaboration, and smart investment," said MP Michael Barrett, who previously served on the Port Management Board.

"TWPEC could give the upper levels of government a lesson in how to get these things done," added Michael Jiggins, representing MPP Steve Clark.

A Capital Raise for Aligned Partners

With construction underway, V6 Agronomy is entering its next phase: securing strategic capital to accelerate infrastructure development and build national distribution capacity. A formal capital raise has been launched to attract mission-aligned partners seeking long-term, resilient investment returns in clean infrastructure and food systems.

About V6 Agronomy

V6 Agronomy is a Canadian-owned, farmer-first company reshaping how crop inputs are made, moved, and managed. Headquartered in Eastern Ontario, V6 is building a low-missions, circular corridor to bring fertilizer, grain, and climate-smart commodities to market – globally connected, locally grounded.

