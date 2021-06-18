PORT HAWKESBURY, NS, June 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and safety of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia. Communities across Canada are on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Iain Rankin, Premier of Nova Scotia; the Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Active Transportation on behalf of the Honourable Chuck Porter, Minister of Energy and Mines, and Her Worship Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, Mayor of Port Hawkesbury, announced funding to create a network of safe and user-friendly active transportation routes around the town.

The network will consist of approximately seven kilometres of active transportation lanes, pathways, and crossings in the following areas:

Waterfront Connection (2.5 km)

MacQuarrie Drive Connection (1 km)

Destination Reeves Street (0.7 km)

Tamarac Off -road Blue Route Connection (0.5 km)

-road Blue Route Connection (0.5 km) Eastern Town Connector (2.3 km)

The goal is to promote alternative commuting options for users of all ages and abilities that are safe, accessible, sustainable, and environmentally friendly. The project will also connect the town to the Nova Scotia Blue Route to facilitate access to local amenities and attractions.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $1.2 million in this project through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The Government of Nova Scotia is contributing more than $1 million, while the Town of Port Hawkesbury is contributing more than $800,000.

Quotes

"This global pandemic has highlighted the need for all Canadians to stay healthy both physically and mentally. Active transportation options like the ones we are announcing today will not only help residents stay fit, but it will also support our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions as we work towards a greener Canada. As we build back better, Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds stronger, safer, and more resilient communities."

Mike Kelloway, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"With these new clean transportation options, more people will be able to get outside and move around in ways that promote better health and a cleaner environment. These new options will promote a healthy community and will attract visitors pursuing an active lifestyle."

The Honourable Iain Rankin, Premier of Nova Scotia

"Increasing safe, accessible active transportation options helps to reduce emissions by encouraging people to keep their cars at home."

The Honourable Lloyd Hines, Minister of Transportation and Active Transportation Minister, on behalf of Energy and Mines Minister, the Honourable Chuck Porter

"Our council knows that an active community is a healthier community. These seven kilometers of active transportation connectors will enable more citizens and visitors to enjoy our town's businesses, green spaces, waterfront and residential areas and to add even more options for engagement in healthy and active lifestyles, no matter their age or level of ability."

Her Worship Brenda Chisholm-Beaton, Mayor of Port Hawkesbury

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada has invested over $911 million in 277 infrastructure projects across Nova Scotia under the Investing in Canada plan.

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

