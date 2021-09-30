Porsche Destination Charging expands network in Canada

The average site will have two Porsche Chargers, there is no charging fee for Porsche customers and the service is not restricted to Porsche models, but can be used with any electric vehicle that accepts a standard J1772 plug.

"An integral part of a sustainable mobility model is its fast and convenient electric vehicle charging network," said Marc Ouayoun, President and CEO of Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. "The success of the Taycan as the brand's first all-electric vehicle as well as our commitment to the electric future of our sports cars support this investment alongside others in our growing charging infrastructure."

The Porsche-branded AC chargers can be found at sites ranging from hotels and resorts, including The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto and Sofitel Montréal Le Carré Doré to Wineries including Martin's Lane and CedarCreek Estate in British Columbia. Porsche Destination Charging currently includes seven active locations in Canada with five additional sites under construction and plans to continue national expansion. The locations are listed in the Porsche Charging NA app for real-time navigation.

Porsche provides program partners with free charging hardware. Individual companies as well as corporate groups are invited to apply online to join the program: [email protected]

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 50 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany. In 2020, Porsche sold 7,402 units in Canada.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

Follow us: twitter.com/porschecanada | facebook.com/Porsche | instagram.com/porschecanada

For Porsche apps: https://www.porsche.com/usa/apps-and-entertainment/apps/

Photos and video footage are available to accredited journalists on the Porsche Press Database at https://presse.porsche.de/

SOURCE Porsche Cars Canada

For further information: Public Relations: Patrick Saint-Pierre, 647-531-2992, [email protected]

Related Links

www.porsche.ca

