PopReach Corporation Opens the Market
May 05, 2022, 11:00 ET
TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Jon Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, and Ted Hastings, Executive Chairman, PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) and their team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
PopReach is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform.
