PopReach Corporation Opens the Market

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Jon Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, and Ted Hastings, Executive Chairman, PopReach Corporation ("PopReach" or the "Company") (TSXV: POPR) and their team joined Dani Lipkin, Director, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.

TMX Group welcomes PopReach Corporation to TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:POPR)

PopReach is a multi-platform technology company focused on acquiring, optimizing and growing companies and assets that provide services, technology or products within the digital media ecosystem. The Company's portfolio includes: PopReach Games, a free-to-play mobile game publisher with over 25 games enjoyed by millions of players; notifyAI, a push notification subscription and monetization platform; Q1Media, a digital media advertising services provider; and Contobox, an award-winning personalization, eCommerce and creative advertising technology platform.

