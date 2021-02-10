Pontus Protein Virtually Opens the Market
Feb 10, 2021, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Connor Yuen, Chief Executive Officer, Pontus Protein Ltd. ("Pontus" or the "Company") (TSXV: HULK) and his team joined Arne Gulstene, Head, Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and open the market.
Pontus Protein Ltd. makes pure plant-based protein powder sourced from nutritious water lentils, farm-grown in Vancouver, BC, with development plans to expand to Surrey, B.C.. Not only does Pontus Protein Powder exceed certified organic standards, but it's also gluten-free, pure and allergen safe. It's jam-packed full of antioxidants, minerals, vitamins and ALL the essential amino acids. This is not your average lentil, these are water lentils; a crop that can be harvested every 24 hours in an indoor aquaponic farm that uses 95% less water than traditional agriculture, using Pontus' proprietary Closed Environment Vertical Aquaponics System (or CEVAS™ (pronounced seevas)) aquaponic agritech technology. This is wonderful news for a planet populated with us hungry and health-conscious humans. HULKs plant-based protein powder is a premium entry into the global protein, supplements and functional foods market. https://pontuswaterlentils.com/
Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
SOURCE TMX Group Limited
For further information: MEDIA CONTACTS: Investor Relations, Edge Communications Group, [email protected], (778) 999-4855; For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Victoria Bennett, [email protected], (403) 589-7992