Pond Technologies selected as exclusive provider of carbon utilization solutions by Idaho-based BioCarbN Inc.

CALGARY, Oct. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V: POND) is pleased to announce that it has been selected by BioCarbN Inc, an Idaho-based builder and operator of anaerobic digestors, as exclusive technology provider on the carbon utilization scope of BioCarbN projects.

To that end, BioCarbN has contracted for, and Pond has delivered, engineering studies for the construction of two Pond plants to be built in association with proposed BioCarbN projects. Each Pond plant is to have the capacity to process 25,000 tonnes of CO 2 . The construction of such plants will be subject to ongoing review by BioCarbN. Pond's role in these BioCarbN projects is to provide algae plants that will profitably transform the CO2 produced by the BioCarbN anaerobic digestors into algae-derived animal feeds and nutraceutical products.

Kevin Grosvenor BioCarbN, CEO, remarked, "We are pleased to have an opportunity to work with Pond. Their unique solution will help our clients accelerate the achievement of their sustainability goals."

Steve Martin, Pond CEO, commented, "Pond Technologies is very happy to be working with BioCarbN on these proposed projects. Our combined technologies can transform waste and carbon dioxide emissions from their biodigestors into clean, sustainable products."

About BioCarbN:

Based in Boise, Idaho, BioCarbN is an environmental infrastructure project developer and operator, focused on building and operating anaerobic digester and wastewater reuse plants to produce bio-methane and clean water. For more information visit https://biocarbn.com/

About Pond Technologies Inc:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology company that provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms. This enables industrial emitters to generate new revenue streams from the transformation of underutilized CO2 to valuable algae-based products, such as protein for animal feed and nutraceutical products like Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astaxanthin for human consumption. For more information visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

For further information: Steve Martin, Chief Executive Officer, at s.martin@pondtech.com, 416-287-3835 ext. 201; Chris Cory at c.cory@pondtech.com, 416‐287‐3835 ext. 215

