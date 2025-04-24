Pond Technologies Announces Plans to Leverage AI for Advanced Algae Cultivation

Intention to Transform Algae Production with Artificial Intelligence would Drive Sustainability and Innovation

MARKHAM, ON, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond" or the "Company") (TSXV: POND) (OTCQB: PNDHF) (FSE:4O0), an ESG company addressing global sustainability challenges of wellness and climate change, today announced its intention to look to integrate artificial intelligence ("AI") into its proprietary algae-growing control systems. This forward-looking initiative is a key part of the Company's strategy to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and advance sustainable biomanufacturing practices. The Company believes reviewing all potential value creating avenues is critical during its strategic review process.

Pond is exploring the use of AI to optimize critical parameters in algae production, such as light management, nutrient delivery, CO₂ absorption rates, and other factors impacting biomass yield and product quality. By further automating and refining these processes, Pond believes AI has the potential to revolutionize the way algae is cultivated at scale.

"As we move through the strategic review process, exploring the potential integration of AI into our algae-growing systems could be value-creator for Pond Technologies," said Grant Smith, CEO of Pond. "AI has the potential to maximize our efficiency, reduce operational costs, and improve sustainability. This initiative aligns perfectly with our mission to combat climate change and provide innovative solutions to global environmental challenges."

Automated Data Collection for Optimized Cultivation:

Pond's automated growth system tracks and records key cultivation parameters such as pH, temperature, salinity, dissolved oxygen, and biomass concentration in real-time. Pond believes this data, coupled with AI, will allow for further refinement of cultivation strategies and improve overall productivity. Pond has demonstrated the effectiveness of its control systems by significantly increasing the phycocyanin (a natural, Food and Drug Administration approved, blue food colourant) content in spirulina. Pond believes that AI can further enhance the productivity of spirulina under defined optimal conditions using Pond's automated controllers to achieve measurable gains in the yield of this derivative of spirulina.

Potential Benefits of AI Integration:

Improved Monitoring and Control :

: AI-powered systems can analyze real-time data from sensors to dynamically optimize growth conditions, ensuring consistent yields and product quality. Predictive Insights :

: Advanced AI algorithms can predict maintenance needs and equipment performance, reducing operational downtime and improving system efficiency. Enhanced Carbon Capture :

: AI is expected to enable Pond to fine-tune its CO₂ absorption processes, increasing the efficiency of carbon capture, a core component of the Company's technology. Resource Optimization:

By automating nutrient and light management, AI could help minimize waste and energy consumption, reducing costs and environmental impact.

About Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of microalgae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-Management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of microalgae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2. Pond is currently selling microalgae derived antioxidant astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As microalgae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of microalgae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human antibodies and proteins.

For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements'' (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes "financial outlooks" or "future-oriented financial information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects'', or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the initiative to further integrate AI systems, the effectiveness of the AI integration and the impact of such on the productivity of spirulina and algae production, costs and sustainability of Pond's practices, the impact of AI on algae production and cultivation, the benefits of AI integration, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law. For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

For further information please contact: Grant Smith, Chief Executive Officer, at [email protected], 416-287-3835 ext. 201.