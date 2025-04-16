Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Applies for Management Cease Trade Order

MARKHAM, ON, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond" or the "Company") (TSXV: POND) (OTCQB: PNDHF) (FSE: 4O0), announced today that it anticipates delays in filing its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 (the "Annual Financial Statements"), the related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") due to a combination of factors, including: (i) administrative challenges experienced by the Company following the recent departure of the former Chief Financial Officer the Company; and (ii) delays attributed to certain personal circumstances of the Company's key personnel responsible for leading the processes associated with the Annual Filings. The Company is continuing to work with its auditors to complete the audit of the Annual Financial Statements and anticipates that, subject to current conditions remaining the same, it will require approximately six additional weeks to complete the process of preparing the Annual Filings and in any event will use its best efforts to complete the process within the next two months.

As a result of the anticipated delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company has applied to the Ontario Securities Commission ("OSC") to request a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") be issued in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").

Subject to approval by the OSC, during the period in which the MCTO is in effect, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's common shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). However, for the duration of the MCTO, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares, nor will the Company be able to, directly or indirectly, issue securities to or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Company except in accordance with legally binding obligations to do so existing as of April 30, 2025, being the date of the Company's anticipated continuous disclosure default. The Company has also imposed an insider trading blackout pending filing of the Annual Filings. The Company confirms that it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set forth in NP 12-203 for so long as it remains in default of the requirement to file the Annual Filings. The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings. The MCTO will remain in effect until the Company files the Annual Filings or the MCTO is otherwise revoked or varied.

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology leader in controlled environment cultivation of microalgae. In over ten years of R&D, Pond has developed a robust disruptive technology platform based on artificial intelligence, proprietary LED-lights and patented CO2-Management. The use of concentrated CO2 from industrial waste streams enables Pond to boost productivity of microalgae well beyond the capacity of outdoor algae growers and allows industrial emitters to abate and ultimately recycle CO2. Pond is currently selling microalgae derived antioxidant astaxanthin under its Regenurex brand. As microalgae are becoming increasingly important in pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, nutraceuticals, human nutrition, aqua farming, bioplastics and biofuels, Pond has begun to license its technology to third parties for ongoing license fees and royalties. Pond recently added a Biotech division focused on the growth of unique strains of microalgae to be used as a reproductive medium for the expression of human anti-bodies and proteins.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements'' (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. To the extent any forward-looking information in this news release constitutes "financial outlooks" or "future-oriented financial information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects'', or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements relating to the Annual Filings, including the anticipated delay in filing the Annual Filings the timing to complete the Company's audit, the ability of the Company to file the Annual Filings by the timelines set out in this news release, the potential granting of an MCTO as well as the ability of the Company to be in compliance with NP 12-203, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: the Company may not complete its audit and file the Annual Filings as currently anticipated, or at all; the Company will be subject to a general cease trade order in the event that the MCTO is not granted and/or the Annual Filings are not completed and filed; the Company may not be able to comply with NP 12-203; fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the ability of the Company to successfully achieve its business objectives; plans for expansion and acquisitions; political and social uncertainties; employee relations; and the risk factors set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the interim period ended September 30, 2024, available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law. For more information, please visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

