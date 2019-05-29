Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. Announces Filing of 2019 First Quarter Unaudited Interim Condensed Financial Statements and MD&A

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS./

CALGARY, May 29, 2019 /CNW/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Pond") (TSX.V: POND) announces that the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Corporation for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and the related management's discussion and analysis have been filed and are available for review on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on the Corporation's website at www.pondtechnologiesinc.com.

The March 31, 2019 unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and management's discussion and analysis documents relate to a period of time after the completion of the reverse take-over and change of business transaction involving the Corporation (previously named Ironhorse Oil & Gas Inc.) and Pond Technologies Inc. which occurred on January 30, 2018.

About Pond Technologies:

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond has developed a proprietary growth platform that can transform carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) from virtually any source into valuable bio-products. The Corporation works with the cement, steel, oil and gas and power generation industries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and generate new revenue streams.

Pond's platform technology also includes the growth of algae superfoods for the nutraceutical and food additive markets. Pond's system is capable of growing many species of algae, including strains that produce anti-oxidants, omega-3 fatty acids, and protein for human and animal consumption.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Pond Technologies Holdings Inc.

For further information: Chris Cory at c.cory@pondtech.com, Steve Martin at s.martin@pondtech.com or phone 416-287-3835.