Pond Technologies announces appointment of Cameron A. Mingay, B.A., LLB as Chairman

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond") (TSX.V: POND) (OTC: PNDHF) a company addressing global sustainability challenges of climate change and nutrition, is pleased to announce the appointment of Cameron Mingay as Chairman of the Board. Gerald Quinn, Pond's former Chairman, remains on the board as a director.

Cam Mingay is a senior partner in the Securities Group at Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP. His diverse practice encompasses M&A, securities, and corporate finance in various industries including: clean tech, natural resources, life science, healthcare, and technology. He has recently turned his focus to generating recommendations to improve ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) practices in Canada, primarily for the purpose of attracting additional investment dollars into the green technology sector.

Cam has extensive expertise in cross-border legal work. He has been lead counsel on several significant cross-border acquisitions for companies in the natural resources, tech, and cannabis sectors. Cam acts as lead counsel to numerous public clients and serves as counsel to a number of investment dealers on corporate finance matters.

Steve Martin, Pond CEO commented, "We are delighted to welcome Cam Mingay as Pond Chairman. His current focus on developing ESG practices in Canada and extensive experience in cross-border financings will prove invaluable to Pond as we expand our commercial activities to the US and beyond.

In a related development, Pond is also pleased to announce the appointment of Emidio Di Pietro, P.Eng, VP Engineering, as General Manager, Pond Technologies Division. Reporting to the CEO, Mr. DiPietro will oversee all aspects of algae production, sales, and projects within the division. Emidio has comprehensive experience in high volume manufacturing environments, managing several areas of operations such as production, quality assurance and maintenance.

Located in Markham, Ontario, Pond is a technology company that provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms. This enables industrial emitters to generate new revenue streams from the transformation of underutilized CO2 to valuable algae-based products, such as protein for animal feed and nutraceutical products like Chlorella, Spirulina, and Astaxanthin for human consumption. For more information visit https://www.pondtech.com/.

For further information: Steve Martin, Chief Executive Officer, at [email protected], 416-287-3835 ext. 201; or Chris Cory at [email protected], 416‐287‐3835 ext. 215.

