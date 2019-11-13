Pond Naturals executes MOU with Toronto Wolfpack's subsidiary, HowlBrands Inc., for the co-development of Astaxanthin sports and wellness products

CALGARY, Nov. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - Pond Technologies Holdings Inc. ("Pond"), (TSX.V: POND) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Pond Naturals Inc., ("Naturals") executed an MOU with HowlBrands Inc. ("Howl") on November 8, 2019. Howl, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Toronto Wolfpack Rugby League Football Club ("Toronto Wolfpack"), is developing health and wellness products for global distribution under the 'Rugby Strength' brand. Howl's current focus is on topical sports recovery products that utilize CBD extracts as active ingredients. Pond Naturals is a provider of high-quality ingredients and formulator of sports and health nutrition products. Naturals is also Canada's only producer of Astaxanthin, a clinically studied algae extract known as 'Nature's most powerful antioxidant' shown to aid in cellular protection and sports recovery. Naturals distributes its Astaxanthin through global bulk sales channels and as a consumer-facing wellness and recovery supplement under its 'Regenurex' brand.

Under the MOU, Pond Naturals has a 12-month exclusive right to develop products that combine the health benefits of CBD with the sports recovery attributes of Astaxanthin. These Astaxanthin-based products are to be marketed globally by Howl under the 'Rugby Strength' brand, and all products containing Pond Naturals ingredients will include the label 'Powered by Pond'.

HowlBrands has marketed the Toronto Wolfpack and "Rugby Strength" brand across multiple platforms including, print, television, radio and social media to markets around the world. Howl has recently launched its "Rugby Strength" CBD Topical Cream products in the UK with distribution in over 3,000 retail outlets. Howl's next product launch will include Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and Asia where it has established media relationships in addition to its global network of amateur rugby clubs.

David Argyle, HowlBrands Inc. CEO remarked:

"We are excited to be working with our partners at Pond on the formulation and marketing of Astaxanthin powered CBD products. Rugby is an incredibly demanding sport where speedy recovery from injury, aches, and pains is crucial to our athletes. As a user of Pond's Regenurex product, I have experienced first-hand, the anti-inflammatory and recovery benefits of Astaxanthin. The Toronto Wolfpack has partnered with world class sports management and community executives, coaches, players, and now the pioneering scientists at Pond, to mobilize its maxim of 'Brand + Brawn + Brains' in our "Rugby Strength" range of products."

Grant Smith, Pond Naturals, President, commented:

"We are very pleased to be working with the Toronto Wolfpack and their subsidiary, HowlBrands on new product development. Pond Naturals' sustainable Canadian Astaxanthin, combined with our proven ability to develop ingredient formulations supports Howl's global reach and vision. We believe that the 'Powered by Pond' collaboration will benefit the sports, health, and wellness markets that Howl is uniquely situated to address. Moreover, Howl's emerging position in these verticals will help establish the use of Astaxanthin as the most powerful recovery ingredient in the marketplace."

About HowlBrands Inc./Rugby Strength:

Wholly owned by the Toronto Wolfpack, HowlBrands Inc. is its global branding and development arm. Positioned at the intersection of sport and wellness, HowlBrands objective is to interact with consumers within, across and beyond rugby and sport. HowlBrands owns a portfolio of athletic-focused non-CBD and CBD-infused products formulated by a team of medical professionals and natural health experts. This includes "Rugby Strength", and its first SKU a recovery body topical cream that is infused with THC-free, Organic Hemp-derived CBD extract. Learn more about Rugby Strength and HowlBrand's product range at: www.rugbystrengthcbd.com



About Toronto Wolfpack:

Toronto Wolfpack is a professional Rugby team competing in the RFL's Super League. We are the first North American team to play in the RFL and the world's first transatlantic professional sports team. The Wolfpack organization is driven by the belief that the world is a better place with more rugby balls in kids' hands. We also aspire to create a global centre for rugby excellence in Toronto, to showcase the best of Ontario by supporting family run local businesses and to actively promote transatlantic trade between North American and UK partners. Learn more about the Toronto Wolfpack at: www.torontowolfpack.com



About Pond:

Pond provides profitable solutions to the global health and wellness challenges of climate change and nutrition. Pond's proprietary growth platform, including patented advanced photonics, optimizes key growth inputs in order to provide a controlled environment that maximizes the growth of algae and other organisms. Pond, through its subsidiary Pond Naturals Inc., enables consumer brands to source consistent and scalable volumes of sustainable, clean, and nutritious ingredients to serve the rapidly growing demand for high-quality supplements and food. For more information visit https://www.pondtech.com and Pond Naturals Inc.

