MONTREAL, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Constructeurs Terminal de Contrecœur Grands Projets (CTCGP), a consortium composed of Pomerleau and Aecon, is proud to initiate the new phase of work on the Port of Montreal expansion project in Contrecœur by the Montreal Port Authority (MPA). Pomerleau is excited to contribute to a project that is highly strategic for the country. Work will begin gradually between now and October 27.

This major project will help strengthen Canada's supply chain, support the growth of international trade and stimulate the local economy in the Greater Montreal area.

Specifically, the project involves the construction of two berths totaling 675 meters, which will be operational in 2029. These new port facilities will accommodate large-capacity shipping vessels, including container ships, with a volume of up to 1.15 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units).

Collaborative approach

In 2024, CTCGP entered into an agreement for the design phase of the marine works for this port expansion project, using a collaborative design-build approach. Increasingly used for major projects, this approach enhances collaboration and transparency between the consortium and the client thereby facilitating the implementation of solutions and helping to better identify and mitigate risks, resulting in greater predictability of costs and deadlines.

The teams will carry out water works, including the construction of docks and dredging operations, in accordance with applicable environmental laws and regulations.

"The Port of Montreal expansion is a strategic project that will strengthen economic resilience at a critical time for Quebec and Canada, and it is a privilege to be part of it. The collaborative model enables highly precise water work through the integration of innovations on this complex project. We are ready to launch this project which is critical to the vitality of our supply chain," said Philippe Adam, President and CEO of Pomerleau.

About Pomerleau

Pomerleau is one of Canada's largest construction companies, with approximately $6 billion in revenues. It delivers buildings, civil engineering works, and major infrastructure projects using collaborative models. With its research and development lab, Pomerleau integrates innovation in a vast majority of its projects and works in a sustainable way to build the living environments of tomorrow. Its subsidiary Borea executes close to 50% of the country's renewable construction projects, and its subsidiary ITC Construction Group is one of the largest residential construction companies in the West. Its investment arm, Pomerleau Capital, specializes in private infrastructure investment and financing. Founded almost 60 years ago, Pomerleau has over 5,000 employees and workers at over 200 sites from coast to coast. The company has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers since 2020.

SOURCE Pomerleau Inc.

For more information: Alicia Dufour, Senior PR Advisor, Pomerleau, 438-825-6948, [email protected]