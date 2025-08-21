VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Pomerleau is proud to announce that its subsidiary, ITC Construction Group ("ITC Group"), has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Farmer Construction Ltd. ("Farmer"), a leading player in the residential and commercial construction sector in British Columbia, headquartered in Victoria. This transaction marks a significant milestone in ITC's national growth strategy, which has been gaining momentum since joining the Pomerleau family in 2022.

"With ITC Group signing the agreement for the acquisition of Farmer, we are initiating a strategic partnership with a trusted local builder whose strengths and values align perfectly with ours. This agreement is intended to strengthen our regional footprint and bring together complementary capabilities in residential and commercial construction out west. Our shared culture and vision make this a natural fit, and we're excited about the opportunities ahead," said Philippe Adam, President and CEO of Pomerleau.

This acquisition is part of ITC Group's recent expansion initiatives, including the opening of a Toronto office and the integration of a team in Victoria, complementing its existing presence in Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. With over 70 years of experience, Farmer will enhance ITC Group's ability to deliver large-scale projects across Western Canada.

This transaction has been approved by the Boards of Directors of both ITC Group and Farmer and will close once approved by the Competition Bureau. Once officially approved, Farmer will continue to operate under its existing name, maintaining its brand identity and commitment to clients.

About Pomerleau

Pomerleau is one of Canada's largest construction companies, with approximately $6 billion in revenues. It delivers buildings, civil engineering works, and major infrastructure projects using a collaborative and transparent approach. With its research and development lab, Pomerleau integrates innovation in its projects and works in a sustainable way to build the living environments of tomorrow. Its subsidiary Borea has executed close to 50% of the country's renewable projects, and its subsidiary ITC Construction Group is one of the largest residential construction companies in Canada. Its investment arm, Pomerleau Capital, specializes in private and public infrastructure investment and financing. Founded 60 years ago, Pomerleau has over 5,000 employees and workers at over 200 sites from coast to coast. The company has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers since 2020.

