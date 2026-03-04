TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Together with partners Aecon and Stantec, Pomerleau is pleased to announce that their consortium has been selected to deliver the Government of Canada's Arctic Over-the-Horizon Radar (A-OTHR) project under a collaborative Integrated Project Delivery ("IPD") model. A validation phase will commence in the first quarter of 2026. Upon validation and the completion of a design development phase, construction is expected to commence.

As part of a federal investment to modernize NORAD infrastructure, the A-OTHR system will provide long range, early warning radar coverage of Canada's northern approaches.

The consortium's mandate includes supporting the design and delivery of critical site infrastructure for this next generation radar system. This project represents a major milestone in advancing Canada's future-focused surveillance capabilities and will be supported by environmental assessments and community engagement sessions.

« Pomerleau is honored to contribute to this nation-defining initiative that strengthens Canada's defense capabilities," said Philippe Adam, President and CEO of Pomerleau. "It reinforces our role as a trusted partner in delivering complex infrastructure, at a time when national demand for these capabilities is rapidly increasing. Working hand in hand with our client, the Government of Canada, and our partners we are fully engaged in delivering this ambitious project through seamless collaboration, technical excellence and innovation. »

Pomerleau is one of Canada's largest construction companies, generating more than $6 billion in revenues in 2025. It delivers buildings, civil engineering works, and major infrastructure projects using collaborative models. With its research and development lab, Pomerleau integrates innovation in a vast majority of its projects and works in a sustainable way to build the living environments of tomorrow. Its subsidiary Borea executes close to 50% of the country's renewable construction projects, and its subsidiary ITC Construction Group is one of the largest residential construction companies in the West. Its investment arm, Pomerleau Capital, specializes in private infrastructure investment and financing. Founded almost 60 years ago, Pomerleau has over 5,000 employees and workers at over 200 sites from coast to coast. The company has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers since 2020. www.pomerleau.ca.

