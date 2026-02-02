Pomerleau announces it has been named as the General Contractor for the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Phase I Redevelopment Project in New Tecumseth, Ontario

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Pomerleau is proud to announce that it has finalized contract negotiations with Infrastructure Ontario and The Stevenson Memorial Hospital, and has been awarded the Stevenson Memorial Hospital Phase I Redevelopment Project in New Tecumseth, Ontario.

This strategic and crucial redevelopment is a clear example of Pomerleau's commitment to modernizing healthcare infrastructure in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) and the province's continued investment in the health and wellbeing of its communities.

"The expansion of the Stevenson Memorial Hospital is an important component to addressing the healthcare needs of Ontarians," says Sean Smithson, Pomerleau's Regional Vice President. "We are proud to partner with Infrastructure Ontario and the team at the Stevenson Memorial Hospital to deliver a safe, modern facility that will help the community access the critical care they need when they need it."

The project involves the construction of a new L-shaped expansion that will be adjacent to the existing hospital. At approximately 147,100 square feet, this expansion will house clinical specialties such as the emergency department, laboratory, surgical suite, and birthing unit. This project also includes significant site regrading and implementing new traffic flow and utility connections, while the existing hospital maintains current 24/7 operations.

Pomerleau Inc. will be mobilizing on site in March 2026, with construction expected to begin shortly thereafter. Construction is expected to be completed in late 2028.

About Pomerleau

Pomerleau is one of Canada's largest construction companies, with approximately $6 billion in revenues. It delivers buildings, civil engineering works, and major infrastructure projects using a collaborative and transparent approach. With its research and development lab, Pomerleau integrates innovation in its projects and works in a sustainable way to build the living environments of tomorrow. Its subsidiary Borea has executed close to 50% of the country's renewable projects, and its subsidiary ITC Construction Group is one of the largest residential construction companies in Canada. Its investment arm, Pomerleau Capital, specializes in private and public infrastructure investment and financing. Founded 60 years ago, Pomerleau has over 5,000 employees and workers at over 200 sites from coast to coast. The company has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers since 2020.

