MONTREAL, May 6, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Pomelo Health is announcing the Quebec launch of the newest version of their patient engagement software, the Pomelo Platform.

Over the last decade, Pomelo Health (formerly known as Chronometriq) has made a name for itself in the health tech space by helping millions of patients get better access to care via an EMR-integrated software for clinics featuring online appointment booking, automated reminders, as well as a registration kiosk.

The latest release offers an array of new tools, such as secure communication, remote check-in, mass communications, video consultations, and a patient portal, where patients can get access to their health journey and engage in secure communications with their clinic. Available as a standalone software, or as an integrated add-on to EMRs, the Pomelo Platform leverages additional touchpoints with patients and enables healthcare providers to focus on offering optimal care.

CEO & co-founder Yan Raymond-Lalande explains:

"We're really excited to offer a fully revamped platform to the Québec market, where it all started for us 10 years ago. We worked with doctors, clinic staff and governments to design a versatile piece of software that meets the growing needs of the healthcare industry, while still remaining focused on the patient. The Pomelo Platform was built to enhance the patient experience and be adaptable enough to become the clinic's core communication solution - both now and after the pandemic."

The last year has prompted significant acceleration in the adoption of new technology within the healthcare industry, resulting in an increase in clinic capabilities and a shift in patient expectations. The release of the Pomelo Platform comes in at the perfect time to fuel this new dynamic.

This new addition also paves the way for Pomelo Health in new verticals such as hospitals and pharmacies, namely for COVID-19 testing and vaccination. The Pomelo Platform is already implemented in hundreds of pharmacies across North America and is trusted by thousands of healthcare professionals.

About Pomelo Health

Pomelo Health, formerly Chronometriq, was founded in 2012 with the sole purpose of improving access to healthcare. The company acquired competitor Health Myself in 2020 and is one of the fastest growing companies in healthcare software, with offices in Montreal, Toronto and Boston. It offers a full platform of products to improve clinics' productivity, efficiency and communications with patients.

SOURCE Pomelo Health

For further information: Media Inquiries: Christine Joly | Director of Marketing, [email protected], 1-888-420-8584 #4

Related Links

pomelohealth.com

