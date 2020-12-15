Polytechnique Montréal: firmly committed to sustainable engineering

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Polytechnique Montréal announced today the creation of the Institute on Sustainable Engineering and Net Zero Economy (IIDEC - Institut de l'ingénierie durable et de l'économie carboneutre) whose focus will be solving environmental and social challenges associated with issues of sustainable economic development. The announcement was made during the 26th edition of the Conference of Montréal, organized by the International Economic Forum of the Americas.

Polytechnique Montréal's President Philippe A. Tanguy, notes: "As one of the major universities offering engineering training and research in Canada, Polytechnique Montréal is a driving force in the creation of talent, knowledge, and innovation for the benefit of Québec. Technology transfer is an integral part of IIDEC's mission."

There are currently 32 research centres and units dedicated to sustainable development projects at Polytechnique. By relying on these research strengths and through the use of cutting-edge technological platforms, the IIDEC wishes to accelerate the transfer of laboratory research results to industry users. The establishment of IIDEC will also allow the development of a structured, collaborative, innovation ecosystem open to all stakeholders in sustainable development, all across the country.

Lead by CIRAIG founder, Chemical Engineering Professor Réjean Samson, IIDEC's founding committee includes notable members from the Polytechnique community, from the business world (Henri-Paul Rousseau, François Perras, Sylvain Langis), and from public administration (John Knubley). Among other areas, IIDEC's development will focus on Polytechnique's current areas of expertise, namely:

Green energy and chemistry

Plastics

Water

Critical metals and minerals

E lectrification and decarbonisation of transportation

Waste Management

Recyclable organic printed electronics

Life cycle impact, social acceptability, technology and analysis

The IIDEC is also planning to implement a collaborative model with the public and private sectors, in order to create innovative solutions to reduce carbon footprints. "We want to accelerate innovation and contribute to the competitiveness of companies that choose to engage in a sustainable, circular, and carbon neutral economy. We want to make a practical contribution to the industry's goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Projects developed will take into account health, safety, environmental conservation, integrity, and social acceptability," notes Professor Samson.

This Tuesday, Polytechnique will take part in a forum entitled: « Stratégie pour l'hydrogène : comment les économies peuvent-elles bénéficier de sa production et de son usage ? » (unofficial transl: "Hydrogen Strategies: How can economies benefit from its production and use?"). The forum content echoes a study led by Polytechnique researchers, investigating hydrogen's potential in the fields of intensive transport and industry, as well as the technical and economic issues inherent to hydrogen deployment in Québec. This study (in French only), published last August and completed on behalf of Transition énergétique Québec, part of the Québec Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, will help inform government decisions related to the development of this green sector.

About Polytechnique Montréal

Established in 1873, Polytechnique Montréal is one of Canada's largest engineering education and research universities. It ranks first in Quebec in terms of the scope of its engineering research activities, and is located on the Université de Montréal campus - North America's largest Francophone university campus. With over 52,500 graduates and over 120 academic programs, Polytechnique has trained 22% of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec (OIQ)'s current membership. Polytechnique Montréal is also distinguished by its 285 talented professors, more than 9,000 students, and overall annual budget of $255 million, nearly $100 million of which is reserved exclusively for research activities.

